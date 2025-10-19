The Rainmaker season 1 finale ending explained: Does Rudy win the case?

The Rainmaker season 1 has unveiled its final episode, bringing the long-running Donny Ray Black death case to an end. Rudy had been working on bringing justice to the deceased and his mother, Dot Black, throughout the series. With Bruiser and Deck's help, the protagonist was able to turn the tables in their favor.

Episode 10 largely involved courtroom scenes, showcasing key moments where Rudy and Leo tried to make their points in the case. From Melvin Pritcher speaking before the jury to Leo going on the stand, unexpected developments kept tensions high throughout the episode.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for The Rainmaker season 1 episode 10. Reader's discretion is advised.

After Rudy and Sarah presented the closing statements, the jury announced their final verdict in the case. They found Great Benefit Hospital guilty in the case and asked for compensation to be paid to Donny's mother, Dot. Rudy Baylor managed to win big in his first case as a lawyer.

The Rainmaker season 1 episode 10 ending explained: What was the jury's final verdict in Donny's case?

Milo Callaghan as The Rainmaker season 1 (Image via Instagram/@usanetwork)

As Leo had come to the stand as a witness in the case, he was stopped by the judge to present the closing argument. This pushed the pressure on Sarah to present convincing remarks in favor of Tinley Britt's client, Keeley. While Rudy gave an emotional perspective of the case in his statement, Sarah tried to ask the jury to look at facts beyond emotions. She even highlighted Rudy's personal loss to highlight how he was fighting for the case with emotion rather than facts and proof.

However, towards the end of the episode, the jury unveiled the much-awaited final verdict in the Donny Ray death case. They stated that the hospital was at fault, finding them guilty of conspiracy in Donny's death and the hiding of information regarding it. Another big announcement by the jury was that Dot Black had to be given $1.5 million for compensatory damages and $80.5 million for punitive damages.

With this pivotal verdict, Rudy managed to bring justice to Donny and Dot and won his first case. The team had worked for days to make it happen, and the final moments of joy for the team showed how important the win was for them all.

What was Leo's fate at the end?

John Slattery as Leo in The Rainmaker season 1 (Image via USA Network)

Leo Drummond, the main face of the Tinley Britt law firm, went to great lengths to bring victory to his clients. However, the final verdict regarding the Donny Ray Black case completely changed his and his company's fates.

While Rudy could not prove Leo's involvement in the case, his becoming a witness and the final verdict put much pressure on Leo. At the end of the final episode, the viewers get to see the FBI approach him for Donny Ray's case as well as Rosalie Sutton's death. Keeley was also made to step down as the hospital's CEO.

Sarah chose to be on the firm's side, becoming much stronger at the company. While Leo remained stuck with the FBI investigations, Sarah climbed the ladder without caring about Leo. With Sarah and Tinley Britt moving ahead, Leo was left without much power at the firm he used to run on his own terms.

What happened to Rudy and the team at the end?

Emerging victorious in the tricky case, Rudy, Bruiser, Deck, and Dot were seen celebrating at the end of The Rainmaker season 1. They also announced their final plans as the case was over.

Rudy became a popular lawyer after his significant win. He shared that he had bought Yogi's Bar because of all the memories he had made, willing to start a restaurant there. He offered Dot Black the position of chef, to which she agreed. Dot planned to make heavy donations to the center that helped her late son with his addiction. She also planned to donate to the shelter where she met her pet, Daisy.

Deck informed Rudy that he planned to take the bar examination once again. Rudy appreciated him and gave him the lucky coin that his brother had given him. This proved that they had grown closer in one case and were to continue working together ahead with Bruiser.

What does the final scene of The Rainmaker season 1 finale indicate?

Dan Fogler as Melvin Pritcher from The Rainmaker season 1 (Image via Instagram/@usanetwork)

In the last few moments of the show, viewers are made aware of Brad's fate after the mess he created. He tried to flee the country, but the FBI caught him just in time. Eventually, Brad was put in jail.

As he entered the jail at the end, he spotted Melvin Pritcher in the prison. Given his involvement in the case and all the rough deeds he was engaged in, Melvin did not have a welcoming look for Brad. The episode ended with the two looking at each other, hinting that Brad's time at the prison is tougher than he expected.

All these developments shown in the ending of episode 10 gave a significant conclusion to the central case, bringing victory to Rudy and his team while Leo, Brad, and Keeley paid the price for their deeds.

Watch all episodes of The Rainmaker season 1 on USA Network.

