The Rainmaker season 1 soundtrack: A comprehensive list of all songs and music featured in the series

The Rainmaker season 1 takes the viewers into a world full of mysteries and complexities through Rudy Baylor's story. Starring Milo Callaghan as Rudy, John Slattery as Leo Drummond, Lana Parrilla as Jocelyn 'Bruiser Stone, and more, the series recently concluded with its tenth episode.

It follows Rudy's journey with a mysterious case that makes him choose difficult paths to bring justice. A complex murder and varied characters make it a unique watch.

The USA Network show includes an original soundtrack that adds a musical touch to several pivotal moments of the characters. Clinton Shorter has composed music for the series.

Exploring all the music featured in The Rainmaker season 1

A still from the series (Image via Instagram/@usanetwork)

Every step held a tough challenge for Rudy in The Rainmaker season 1. His journey as a law associate began with a rough start, with Leo Drummond firing him on the very first day of work. However, his experiences through the Donny Ray Black murder case turn his fate for the better by the end of the series.

The series showed different developments in the murder case, with Rudy, Deck, and Bruiser making every move that could bring justice to their client. The music featured in the series added to the emotional touch of the scenes, becoming a strong part of each character's journey.

Here is the complete list of original music featured in the series:

The Rainmaker

Are We Doing This?

The Right Fit

Finders Grinders and Minders

Young Mans Gumption

Getting Involved

So Proud Of You

It Was Kelly

Ambition vs Desire

Defined By Our Decisions

Lets Stay Friends

All We've Got

A Contract With The Jury

Motion Denied

We Love Our Children

Win Or Lose

Leo's Cross

The Master Code

It's Not Fair

Mothers And Sons

The original soundtrack consists of 20 songs and has a total duration of 42 minutes and 45 seconds. It is available to stream on major music streaming platforms like Spotify and Apple Music.

Who composed the original soundtrack of The Rainmaker season 1?

Canadian film and television composer Clinton Shorter is behind the original soundtrack of The Rainmaker season 1. Be it the tense courtroom moments or the emotional exchanges between characters, Shorter's original music for the series complemented all the scenes from the USA Network show.

Clinton Shorter is known for composing music for different films and TV series. Among movies, he has contributed to projects like District 9 (2009), Contraband (2012), 2 Guns (2013), and more. Shows such as Intelligence (2014), Code Black (2015-2018), Quantico (2018), Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent (2024-2025), and more include music composed by Shorter.

About The Rainmaker season 1

A still from the series (Image via Instagram/@usanetwork)

The Rainmaker season 1 is a unique legal drama that revolves around a confusing murder mystery. Deep secrets and dark lies hide behind the death of Donny Ray Black, and Rudy Baylor, a fresh law associate, must make every effort to bring justice to the deceased.

Donny had been a drug addict in the past, but his mysterious death at a renowned hospital raises doubts about the cause of death. Rudy, along with Bruiser and Deck, tries to help Donny's mother, Dot, prove that his son was murdered.

The case is not so simple, as he has to compete with the popular hospital, which is represented by Leo Drummond and his team at Tinley Britt. The 10-episode series concluded on October 17, 2025, exploring the final leg of Rudy's journey with Donny's case.

Watch The Rainmaker season 1 on USA Network.

