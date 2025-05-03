The Rookie could not do justice to Seth in its latest episode, here’s why

The Rookie season 7 episode 16, titled The Return, features the reappearance of Seth, a character whose earlier involvement in the series was marked by tension and conflict. Viewers were presented with an opportunity to revisit Seth’s story, which had been left unresolved in prior episodes. However, the episode concludes with his return within a single arc, offering limited insight into his development or the consequences of his past actions.

While the season previously showed signs of regaining consistency, this episode takes a different direction. The handling of Seth’s return appears brief and leaves several aspects of his character unexplored.

This approach might lead some viewers to question whether the narrative addressed the complexities surrounding his reintroduction.

The Rookie: Limited time for character development

Seth’s role in The Return centers on a pivotal moment in which he assists Officer Nolan, contributing significantly to the resolution of a high-stakes situation. This act plays a crucial role in the storyline, but does not provide much background or context regarding Seth’s personal growth since his last appearance.

Redemption arcs typically require gradual development over time. In this case, the episode gives minimal time for the audience to understand Seth's journey, motivations, or internal struggles.

As a result, the episode closes without clearly establishing whether his actions reflect a lasting change or a temporary response to the situation at hand.

The Rookie: Key scenes and their impact

One notable scene involves officers at the precinct collectively turning their backs on Seth. While it visually conveys their disapproval, the presentation of the moment has sparked varied reactions. For some, it might raise questions about how the department addresses internal conflicts and second chances.

The episode also features story elements involving social media influencers, which offer a contrast to the more serious themes but do not directly contribute to Seth’s narrative.

Despite these choices, the episode maintains focus on interpersonal dynamics among the main cast, including Miles and Nolan, as they respond to Seth's presence.

The Rookie: Character growth for supporting roles

While Seth’s storyline is limited, the episode creates development opportunities for other characters. Miles, who shares a complicated history with Seth, is shown struggling with mixed emotions. Their interaction escalates into a physical altercation, but later contributes to Miles' character growth.

His internal conflict and eventual reflection are given space in the episode, and with actor Deric Augustine being promoted to series regular for season 8, his role is expected to expand further.

Officer Nolan continues to demonstrate leadership qualities in his role as a training officer. His calm, professional demeanor in handling complex situations remains consistent with his portrayal throughout the series.

His interactions with both Seth and other team members underscore his steady influence within the department.

The Rookie: Ongoing subplots remain unresolved

Beyond Seth’s return, the episode continues the subplot involving Tim and Lucy (often referred to as “Chenford”). Since their separation in season 6, the series has hinted at a possible reconciliation. However, the core issues behind their breakup have not been addressed in depth.

Episode 16 continues this pattern, with brief references to Lucy’s sergeant exam and vague allusions to their relationship without deeper conversation between the two characters. At this stage, it remains unclear whether the show intends to explore this storyline further or leave it as an ongoing background thread.

The Rookie season 7 episode 16 reintroduces Seth during a critical moment, but concludes his involvement within the same episode. While his return includes a significant event that impacts the plot, the limited time dedicated to his character does not fully explore his past actions or future direction.

In contrast, the episode provides development for supporting characters such as Miles and Nolan, while continuing longer-running subplots with minimal progress. With season 8 already confirmed, the series may have future opportunities to revisit Seth’s arc in greater depth or address the unresolved aspects of other character relationships.

Until then, episode 16 stands as a brief but notable checkpoint in several ongoing storylines.

Catch the latest episode of The Rookie streaming on ABC.

