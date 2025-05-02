The Rookie season 7 episode 17: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

ABC's The Rookie season 7 episode 17, titled Mutiny and the Bounty is scheduled to release on Tuesday, May 6, 2025. The upcoming episode of the police procedural drama brings back a fan-favorite character, skip tracer Randy. Randy's new love interest, who also seems to be related to Nolan, will be abducted, and the LAPD will try their best to bring her back safely.

The Rookie is a crime drama series that follows John Nolan, a man in his 40s who becomes the oldest rookie at the LAPD. Inspired by a real-life story, the show balances police work with the personal lives of the officers, central to the show. Nathan Fillion leads the cast, joined by Alyssa Diaz, Richard T. Jones, Melissa O'Neil, Eric Winter, Mekia Cox, Shawn Ashmore, and Lisseth Chavez.

When will The Rookie season 7, episode 17 be released?

As stated above, The Rookie season 7 episode 17, titled Mutiny and the Bounty, will air on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, at 9 PM ET on ABC. The season finale will be released the following week at the same time.

Below is a list of select release timings:

Time Zone Date Release Time Pacific Standard Time May 6, 2025 6 pm Mountain Standard Time May 6, 2025 7 pm Central Standard Time May 6, 2025 8 pm Eastern Standard Time May 6, 2025 9 pm

Where to watch The Rookie season 7, episode 17?

The Rookie season 7, episode 17, titled Mutiny and the Bounty, will air on ABC on May 6, 2025, at its scheduled time slot. The next day, May 7, 2025, the episode will be accessible for Hulu subscribers.

The subscription starts at $9.99/month, and varies according to the multiple bundled plans with Disney+ and Max. Apart from Hulu, the episode will also be available on the ABC app and live streaming platforms that offer ABC in their channel lineup. It is advised to check availability in different regions.

A brief recap of The Rookie season 7, episode 16

In The Rookie season 7, episode 16, titled The Return, the LAPD faces a series of personal and professional challenges. Seth Ridley returns to Mid-Wilshire after suing the city for wrongful termination, claiming his previous dismissal was based on a misdiagnosis of cancer by a corrupt doctor.

Despite skepticism from his colleagues, he is reinstated into the rookie program under Nolan's supervision. Others find it difficult to trust Seth, particularly after he spends his settlement funds purchasing a promise ring for Tamara.

But in a raid to catch a fugitive, Seth redeems himself by being shot while protecting Nolan and getting his leg amputated. This saves him some respect, even if his future as a law enforcement officer is still uncertain.

Meanwhile, Wesley and Angela investigate social media influencer Tulsa, who orchestrates a protest campaign against them. The situation escalates when Angela is harassed by Tulsa's fans at a park.

The harassment subsides after Tulsa's girlfriend leaks footage of him mocking his followers, effectively ending his influence and clearing Wesley and Angela's names. The episode also highlights Lucy's preparation for the sergeant exam and her evolving relationship with Tim, adding depth to the personal dynamics.

Preview of The Rookie season 7, episode 17

The logline of the upcoming episode reads,

"The team helps skip tracer Randy when his new love interest is kidnapped; Angela and Nyla enlist their mums to help catch a con artist; Wesley is threatened to drop a case."

In the teaser for episode 17, chaos returns with Randy’s unexpected reappearance, this time claiming he’s in love. But trouble follows as his new flame, Chastity, who was also Pete Nolan’s girlfriend, is kidnapped. A 15 million ransom demand rolls in, and Nolan and the team must race against time to save the victim.

Stay tuned for more updates on The Rookie season 7.

