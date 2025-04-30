The Rookie season 7 episode 16 recap: How did Seth rejoin the LAPD?

In The Rookie season 7, episode 16, the return of Seth Ridley to the LAPD was far from a smooth transition. After a controversial dismissal due to his lies, Seth finds his way back into the rookie program under questionable circumstances. The key to his reentry is his claim that he had been duped by a doctor who convinced him he had cancer.

Ad

Despite its implausibility, the story allows him to regain his position. Still, Seth faces skepticism from his colleagues, who largely shun him, with Nolan becoming his reluctant new training officer.

Meanwhile, the tension between Lucy and Tamara reaches a boiling point during a tense dinner with Seth and Tim. On a lighter note, the episode also explores the ongoing chaos surrounding social media influencer Tulsa, whose reckless behavior and fan base cause major disruptions for Wesley and Angela.

Ad

Trending

Seth Ridley comes back to Mid-Wilshire after suing the city for wrongful termination

Ad

Seth Ridley makes his return to Mid-Wilshire in The Rookie season 7, episode 16, after filing a lawsuit against the city for wrongful termination. Following his previous dismissal for lying about a cancer diagnosis, Seth claims that his doctor deceived him into believing he had cancer.

Despite the doubts surrounding his story, the LAPD reinstates him to the Rookie program, though his colleagues are far from welcoming. The station reacts coldly to his presence, and Seth struggles to rebuild trust with the officers who still view him with suspicion.

Ad

His past lies and the ten thousand dollars in backpay he received don’t help his cause, leaving Seth to face a difficult journey of regaining the respect of his fellow officers. In the meantime, Nolan is tasked with guiding Seth through the program, though he doesn’t have much faith in him at first.

The Rookie season 7 episode 16: Seth redeems himself by taking a bullet for Nolan

Ad

In The Rookie season 7, episode 16, Seth’s journey toward redemption begins during an operation to apprehend Gene, a man who initially helped them take down a robbery suspect. It is revealed that Gene was an ex-convict who had been mistakenly released from prison due to a clerical error.

When Seth and Nolan try to stop Gene and his wife from running away, the encounter quickly turns violent. A shootout ensues when the man helping the couple flee tries to take the money and kill them.

Ad

During the chaos, Seth, showing a surprising shift in character, takes a bullet in the leg while protecting Nolan, an act that saves Nolan’s life. However, the injury is severe, requiring an amputation below the knee.

Despite the trauma, Seth’s act of valor earns him some measure of respect from his colleagues, though his future as a cop remains uncertain.

The Rookie season 7 episode 16: Wesley and Angela are harassed while investigating a case

Ad

In The Rookie season 7, episode 16, Wesley and Angela face harassment while investigating a case involving social media star Tulsa. During their investigation, Tulsa’s loyal followers target them, filming and posting online to create a narrative of corruption.

The situation escalates when Angela is approached at a park, where a mob of Tulsa’s fans harasses her and films her toddler, pushing the limits of her patience. Angela, already frustrated, snaps and arrests one of the individuals, but the harassment continues as the others flee the scene.

Ad

The online smear campaign only intensifies, and the LAPD sees no way out. In a turn of events, Tulsa's girlfriend, who was also involved in the accident, turns on him.

She leaks footage in which Tulsa is seen insulting and mocking his fans. This brings the truth to light. Tulsa gets convicted for his crimes, and Wesley and Angela's harassment finally ends with the case.

Stay tuned for more updates on The Rookie season 7.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aarushi Shubham Aarushi Shubham is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda, based in Bengaluru. With a Bachelor’s in Journalism and a Master’s in English and Cultural Studies, Aarushi’s academic journey culminated in a thesis on Queer Ecologies, exploring new perspectives on nature and queer identity through a cinematic lens.



Aarushi has built her expertise across content creation, public relations, and digital tools, having managed media and content for some of India’s well-known lifestyle brands. In her downtime, she’s an avid fan of sitcoms, a lover of classic literature, and enjoys watching shows from around the world. Know More