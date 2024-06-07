The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch season 5 complete release schedule: All episodes and where to watch them

The reality series on the History Channel, The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch season 5, arrived on the channel on April 23, 2024. The currently airing season continues with the investigation of bizarre and inexplicable activities and phenomena on Brandon Fugal's property, popularly known as Skinwalker Ranch. Astrophysicist Dr. Travis Taylor and investigator Erik Bard lead the investigative work.

The area has been in the news since the 1990s for many abnormal events, UAP sightings, and paranormal activities. First reported by Terry Sherman as the owner of the property, it received more attention from the next buyer, Robert Bigelow. The present owner, Fugal, assists in the investigation with Taylor's team.

The property, which is approximately 512 acres, is located in the western part of Uintah County, Utah. It shares borders with Uintah and the Ouray Indian Reservation. The team is using various scientific methods and technology to explain the activities.

The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch season 5: All episodes and when they air

Season 5 is expected to air nine episodes (Image via HISTORY)

As mentioned before, The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch season 5 premiered on April 23 this year. The season is expected to have nine episodes. The episodes air weekly on Tuesdays, except May 28, 2024. While rated TV-PG, the genres for the show include profession and horror, besides being reality TV.

The episodes have an approximate runtime of 41 minutes. The episode names and the release dates for the fifth season of the series are mentioned below.

Episode Title Date of release 1 What's Up? April 23, 2024 2 Holey Cow April 30, 2024 3 Dead In The Water May 7, 2024 4 Bad Taste May 14, 2024 5 The Flash May 21, 2024 6 Beaming Up June 4, 2024 7 The Cone Zone June 11, 2024 8 Graves Concern June 18, 2024 9 Spinning Out June 25, 2024

The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch season 5: Where to watch the series?

The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch season 5 will air on History Channel (Image via HISTORY)

The series is exclusively produced for the History network and will require a History Channel subscription. History Channel is part of the packages offered by many cable networks in most regions.

For viewers who do not have a cable TV connection at home, there is the option of live streaming the episodes as they air on the official channel. Some of the free streaming options are Sling, Philo, and DirecTV Stream.

After airing an episode on History Channel and History Channel HD, it also becomes available to stream on Spectrum HD. As such, some of the previous seasons are available for streaming on many platforms, such as Hulu, Netflix, Roku, and Discovery+.

As for buying The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch season 5, all nine episodes will be available on Apple TV, Microsoft, Amazon, Google, Fandango, and more.

What has happened in The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch so far?

The series has discovered many unusual phenomena on the ranch (Image via HISTORY)

As the investigations started in season 1, Travis Taylor's team sought permission from owner Fugal to dig the earth below the homestead. While they found human bones in the basement under the homestead, Taylor felt ionizing radiation from an old sewer. The team felt the existence of "dire wolves," a long-extinct species.

The second season used laser experiments, Tesla coils, and thermal imaging in their research, while a Rabbi was called in after an unidentifiable dark mass was sighted. The two highlights of the season were evidence of cattle mutilations and unexpected setbacks.

The team employs technology, machinery and experts to unravel the mysteries (Image via HISTORY)

Alien sound effects, a hidden dome, and an impenetrable object inside a void space were some highlights of season 3, as the team drilled through the mesa. They also discovered a network of hidden caves below the ranch.

The 15-episode season 4 involved the Attorney General, Native American tribals, and cutting-edge technology to find answers to the mysteries of the ranch. They discovered that the underground anomalies may be influencing activities in the sky over the ranch.

What is expected from The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch season 5?

As per History Channel's webpage for the show, the team will continue to work on the area designated as "the Triangle" besides focusing on an adjacent area, which is referred to as the East Field. The team had previously found Native American rock carvings and pictographs that depicted interdimensional portals. Moreover, some footage showed UAPs near East Field.

With the use of advanced technology and better machinery, the team hopes to unravel the truth behind many of the unusual events that have occurred in the past. The team feels their more invasive operation in The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch season 5 may reveal a connection from beyond Earth or something as yet unknown.

Catch the latest action on The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch season 5, airing on History Channel on Tuesdays.

