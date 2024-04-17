The Spiderwick Chronicles: Release date, cast, plot, and everything we know so far

Based on the book of the same name by Tony DiTerlizzi and Holly Black, The Spiderwick Chronicles has inspired a TV series adaptation starring Lyon Daniel, Christian Slater, and more. The series has been co-produced by 20th Television and Paramount Television Studios. Much to everyone’s surprise, it was the latter’s film division that made the first feature film, which was released on January 31, 2008.

The series went under development in February 2022, and the filming began later that year in September. The entire series was shot in Vancouver, Canada, for being the ideal place for the story’s setting, given its beautiful landscapes, skyline, and more. The filming wrapped up on January 27, 2023.

All episodes of the series are set to make their debut on April 19, 2024. Follow along with the article to learn more about the series.

The Spiderwick Chronicles will be released on April 19, 2024 on The Roku Channel

As mentioned above, The Spiderwick Chronicles is releasing this Friday, April 19, 2024. The series will have an episode count of ten. The actual run time of each episode is yet to be revealed but can be expected to range between 45 to 60 minutes.

Initially, the series was slated for a six-episode release on Disney Plus. However, in August 2023, it came to light that the series was no longer moving forward with the streaming giant due to cost-cutting reasons. Before the decision was made public, the series neared its completion.

In October 2023, The Roku Channel picked up exclusive rights to include the TV adaptation in its massive library. As Deadline reported, the Paramount TV Studios’ team, led by President Nicole Clemens, was able to find a new home for the latest show in a very short period. Here’s what Clemens had to say regarding The Roku Channel picking up the 10-episode series:

“We are elated that The Spiderwick Chronicles has found a new home and want to thank The Roku Channel for their passionate partnership,” Clemens said. “Our showrunner Aron Eli Coleite has crafted a beautiful series full of all the enchantment that made the books so beloved, and we can’t wait for audiences to meet these wonderful characters.”

However, it’s not just The Spiderwick Chronicles, as the second season of Chad, another series that went through content cuts and was produced by a media giant, was released earlier this year in January.

Where to watch The Spiderwick Chronicles

As of now, The Spiderwick Chronicles will exclusively be available on The Roku Channel. Given the geographical restrictions, the streaming platform is not available in most regions except for the U.S., Canada, the U.K., and Mexico.

Cast and characters

Below is the list of the cast in the TV adaptation and the characters they are playing:

Lyon Daniels as Jared Grace

Noah Cottrell as Simon Grace

Mychala Lee as Mallory Grace

Jack Dylan Grazer as Thimbletack

Joy Bryant as Helen Grace

Christian Slater as Mulgarath

Momona Tamada as Emiko

Alyvia Alyn Lind as Calliope

Other characters whose cast is yet to be revealed:

Lucinda Spiderwick

Arthur Spiderwick

Constance Spiderwick

Hogsqueal

Thimbletack

Redcap

Goblins

Plot summary

Here’s how the synopsis by Rotten Tomatoes reads:

Based on the children's fantasy books by Tony DiTerlizzi and Holly Black, "The Spiderwick Chronicles" chronicles the adventures of the Grace children. Helen Grace and her children -- Jared, Simon and Mallory -- move from New York to their ancestral home, Spiderwick, in Michigan.

It continues:

Jared, 15, discovers a boggart and realizes that magical creatures are real. His great-aunt Lucinda implores Jared to find the pages of her father's field guide to magical creatures and protect them from the murderous ogre, Mulgarath.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on The Spiderwick Chronicles as 2024 progresses.

