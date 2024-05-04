The Sympathizer episode 4: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Sympathizer episode 4 is scheduled to air on HBO on May 5, 2024. The historical dark comedy premiered on April 14 and has already aired its first three episodes. The star-studded series is adapted from Viet Thanh Nguyen's novel of the same name, which won a Pulitzer Prize in 2015.

Park Chan-wook and Don McKellar are the show's creators and the former is also a director along with Fernando Meirelles and Marc Munden.

The plot of The Sympathizer follows Captain, a North Vietnamese spy planted in the South Vietnam army. His life takes a turn when he flees with his General to the United States. While he continues to be a spy reporting activities of South Vietnamese refugees in the US to the Viet Cong, he develops a romantic interest in the General's daughter and wishes to lead a different life.

The Sympathizer episode 4: Release date and time

The series lands on HBO and Max on Sundays ET/PT (Image via YouTube/@Max)

The Sympathizer episode 4 will release on Sunday, May 5, 2024, at 6 pm PT. However, this will differ based on fans' time zones.

Here's a list of release dates and times for fans across the world:

Region/Time zone Day and date of release Time of release Pacific Time Sunday, May 5, 2024 6 pm Central Time Sunday, May 5, 2024 8 pm Eastern Time Sunday, May 5, 2024 9 pm Greenwich Mean Time Monday, May 6, 2024 1 am Central European Time Monday, May 6, 2024 2 am Indian Standard Time Monday, May 6, 2024 6:30 am Japan/South Korea Time Monday, May 6, 2024 10 am Australian Eastern Time Monday, May 6, 2024 11 am

Where to watch The Sympathizer episode 4?

The series features actor Robert Downey Jr. playing multiple roles (Image via YouTube/@Max)

The Sympathizer episode 4 will be available on HBO as the series has been created for the platform. Viewers with a Max subscription can stream it as it airs on HBO. Max offers various options and plans for subscriptions.

Viewers in the UK will need to access Sky Atlantic to watch the series while Australia-based fans can stream it on Foxtel, Foxtel Now, and BINGE. A dependable VPN provider may also be available for regions with geo-blocking for HBO content.

A recap of The Sympathizer episode 3

A lot of action featured in the third episode of The Sympathizer. The Captain, still trying to hide his identity as a mole, was found framing Major as the mole. While he found a helpful friend in Bon, he reluctantly killed the Major. Ironically, the killing took place after the Major threw a longevity party for his mother.

A new Robert Downey Jr. character, "Napalm" Ned Godwin, was introduced at the party. He offended the Major's mother by gifting her a knife while being unhappy about the Captain's Vietnamese-French origins. As such, he gave a powerful speech about American freedom and Vietnam's role in controlling communism.

A flashback scene of the Captain and the Watchman (Image via YouTube/@Max)

After the Major's death, Claude revealed the letters he found among the Major's things, apparently written by the Major to Man, to the Captain. While Captain knew that he had written the letters himself, he managed to divert the attention away from himself.

A flashback scene also showed how the Captain, played by Hoa Xuande, attending the Watchman's interrogation, asked the prisoner to be given three boiled eggs to eat. The prisoner choked on the third one and died, leaving the Captain's identity a secret.

In the last scene of the third episode, titled Love It or Leave It, the Captain went to dinner with Claude, where he was introduced to filmmaker Nikos, also played by Robert Downey Jr. Soon, "Napalm" Ned and Professor Hammer joined them.

With this, the last scene of episode 3 included four of the Hollywood actor's characters in the same frame.

What is the expected plot of The Sympathizer episode 4?

The fourth episode will find the Captain striving to keep his identity hidden (Image via YouTube/@Max)

The Sympathizer episode 4 is titled Give Us Some Good Lines. The plot will pick up from the previous episode and will likely see Captain striving to keep his identity a secret.

Having killed the Major to save his cause, the Captain is already guilty. The upcoming episode may feature the impact his guilt has on him. He may also need to be careful about getting too close to Bon, who is privy to his crime.

His affair with Ms. Sofia Mori will likely also be the focus of The Sympathizer episode 4, taking their relationship forward.

Fans can watch The Sympathizer episode 4 on HBO on May 5, 2024, at 6 pm PT. Alternately, they can also stream it on Max at the same time.