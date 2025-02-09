The Terminal List season 2 finally ends the wait with a major update

While Amazon Prime Video's The Terminal List season 2 was officially greenlit in 2023, fans have been left in the dark for months regarding its release. Now, there has been an update regarding the second season's release.

The Terminal List season 1 debuted in 2022. Based on Jack Carr's 2018 novel, it depicts Chris Pratt's Lieutenant Commander James Reece, who is a Navy SEAL seeking retribution following the ambushing of his team.

Production of The Terminal List season 2 has now officially begun. A new listing from Ontario Creates, the Canadian agency supporting the local creative industry, confirmed that filming will start on May 20. It will start in Toronto, Canada, and run through to August 1.

Trending

Chris Pratt, who plays the lead role of James Reece, took to Instagram to share his excitement with fans. Celebrating the series' first anniversary, Pratt posted:

"One year ago today, we brought James Reece to your living room! The amount of love you all have for this show is overwhelming. Nothing brings me greater joy than sharing these thrilling stories with you. You ain’t ready for what we have in store for you!"

Season 2 will be based on Jack Carr's second novel, True Believer. As the story unfolds, Reece is forced to confront a new set of challenges involving a series of global terrorist attacks.

Expected release window of The Terminal List season 2

The Terminal List season 2's release date remains uncertain, but updates about production schedules offer some insights. Early August 2025 is when filming is set to end.

Based on season 1's pattern, fans should expect season 2 to arrive roughly 10 to 12 months after filming ends. This would set the possible release window as sometime in mid-2026.

Season 1 of The Terminal List debuted on Amazon Prime Video in July 2022, after filming wrapped in mid-2021. With post-production taking nearly a year, it is highly likely that season 2 will follow a similar timeline.

Adding to the excitement, the prequel series The Terminal List: Dark Wolf, which focuses on the character of Ben Edwards (Taylor Kitsch), will be filmed before season 2.

Terminal List fans will get more backstory from this series' new cast and storyline. Dark Wolf may come first, but The Terminal List season 2 may follow, albeit with a delay.

What to expect in The Terminal List season 2

The Terminal List season 2 will delve into the events of True Believer, the second book in Jack Carr's series. The story picks up with James Reece facing the aftermath of his revenge in season 1.

Reece is assigned to stop a string of planned worldwide attacks in return for a presidential pardon. Originating from an unidentified enemy, these strikes compromise American and ally security. Once more negotiating perilous waters, Reece discovers a sinister worldwide conspiracy.

The season will likely explore international locations, with pivotal scenes set in London and Iraq. Reece’s journey will take him across the world, seeking out terrorists and facing off against enemies from his past.

As the story unfolds, viewers will see how Reece’s personal demons and connections to the attackers complicate his mission.

Chris Pratt will be back as James Reece, but many characters from season 1 might not return due to the story’s direction. The second season brings in new characters, some of whom will be key to Reece's mission.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on The Terminal List season 2 and similar projects as the year progresses. The Terminal List season 1 is currently streaming on Prime Video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback