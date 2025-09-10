The true story behind Brittany Eldridge's murder ahead of Dateline

The murder of Brittany Eldridge in Knoxville, Tennessee, shocked the community when the 25-year-old, who was nearly nine months pregnant, was found dead in her apartment in December 2011. Strangled and stabbed with scissors, Brittany and her unborn son, Ezekiel, both lost their lives in what appeared to be a staged burglary scene. No valuables were taken, and there were no signs of forced entry, leading police to suspect someone close to her.

The investigation pointed to her ex-boyfriend and the baby's father, Norman Eugene Clark, based on phone records and his personal circumstances, including multiple relationships and financial issues. Despite two trials ending in mistrials, no conviction was reached, and the case remains open. This story highlights the challenges in solving crimes without direct physical evidence.

NBC's Dateline: Secrets Uncovered season 7 episode 2, titled Deadly Circumstances, which originally aired in 2018, features exclusive interviews with Clark and others involved. The episode is re-airing on September 10, 2025, on Oxygen.

Events surrounding the murder of Brittany Eldridge

Dateline: Secrets Uncovered season 7, episode 2 (Image via Unsplash/ @ JOSHUA COLEMAN)

After dating her coworker, Norman Clark, Brittany Eldridge, a collector at Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, had broken up with her husband. She had told her family and friends how excited she was about her pregnancy. According to Knox News, she invited Clark to her apartment after 8:45 pm local time on December 12, 2011, via email while she was at work, mentioning potential problems with receiving his texts.

Clark responded that he would contact her on the way. That evening, Brittany was attacked in her bedroom while preparing for a bath. The assailant grabbed her from behind, covered her mouth, and strangled her, also stabbing her twice in the neck with a pair of scissors. The autopsy confirmed strangulation as the primary cause, with additional bruises on her body. Her son died due to oxygen deprivation.

The next morning, after Brittany missed work, Clark called her mother, who went to the apartment and found the door unlocked. Inside, the place looked disturbed, with items scattered but nothing missing. Police noted the scene might have been arranged to mimic a break-in, according to WBIR. Brittany's friend confirmed the planned meeting with Clark through communications. The lack of theft raised questions about the motive.

Investigation and key findings

Brittany Eldridge was found dead in her room(Image via Unsplash/ @ Markus Winkler)

The Knoxville Police Department acted swiftly, detecting no sign of forced entry. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation tested more than 20 DNA samples from the scene, but none tied to Clark or any suspect. Cellular data became key: FBI logs put Clark's phone near the apartment at 8:28 pm, 8:29 pm, and 9:05 pm local time, before it was shut off at 9:06 pm.

Messages between Brittany Eldridge's phone and Clark's occurred between 9 pm and 10 pm. Clark complied at first, giving his alibi from another girlfriend, who stated he came to her residence nearby at 10:40 pm, although her story changed over time. Clark's life was investigated by police, stating he lived with his parents, had money problems, and was involved in numerous undisclosed relationships, WVLT reported.

They suggested the fear of child support as a possible reason for the crime. Brittany Eldridge's ex-husband was cleared early. The case went cold for years until Clark's arrest in 2014.

Media coverage, including Dateline, highlighted the circumstantial evidence, such as the staged appearance of the apartment with untouched valuables. No other leads developed, and the investigation relied heavily on timelines and communications.

Trials and ongoing status

Brittany Eldridge's murder case remains unsolved(Image via Unsplash/ @ Tingey Injury Law Firm)

Clark was charged with two counts of first-degree murder. His initial trial in 2015 resulted in a mistrial when the jury deadlocked, with the majority in favor of acquittal. A second trial in 2017 mistrialed as well, but with more of the jurors voting for a conviction after extensive deliberations. Clark did not testify in either.

Prosecutors said the crime was a result of his need to escape responsibilities, whereas the defense proposed an interrupted burglar as the perpetrator, according to WVLT. The district attorney in 2018 elected not to retry, alleging a lack of evidence but reserving the option with new information.

The family of Brittany Eldridge prayed for closure through the broadcasts. To date, as of 2025, no new evidence has come forward, and the case remains unsolved with Clark still at liberty.

Watch Dateline: Secrets Uncovered season 7 episode 2 Deadly Circumstances on Oxygen.

