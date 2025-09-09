The true story behind the murder of the Italian fashion designer Gianni Versace

Gianni Versace was murdered on July 15, 1997, outside his Miami Beach home after a short walk for magazines. Police tied the shooting to Andrew Cunanan within hours, linking the scene to a stolen truck from an earlier homicide and launching a nationwide search.

This week brings fresh TV coverage of the case. Oxygen schedules two back-to-back Dateline hours titled The Death of Gianni Versace on Wednesday, September 10 at 3:00 am and 4:00 am ET, followed by Killing Versace: The Hunt for a Serial Killer on Sunday, September 14 at 2:00 am ET.

Gianni Versace: case background and context

Gianni Versace, the Italian couturier, built a global label known for bold shows and famous clients. In Miami, Versace lived part-time at Casa Casuarina with longtime partner Antonio D’Amico.

Versace watch, made by the company Gianni established. (Image via Pexels)

On the morning of the shooting, witnesses heard two quick shots. First responders took Gianni Versace to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Investigators focused on physical evidence at the mansion gate and the nearby garage.

Gianni Versace: timeline tied to the 1997 spree

Andrew Cunanan was already wanted in a string of killings. In late April 1997, Jeffrey Trail was bludgeoned in Minneapolis; days later, David Madson was found shot near East Rush Lake. On May 4, Chicago developer Lee Miglin was bound and stabbed in his garage, and his Lexus was taken.

Five days later, New Jersey cemetery caretaker William Reese was shot, and his red pickup was stolen. CBS News reported that stolen vehicles, clothing, and documents helped connect the cases to the same suspect.

Once in South Florida, Cunanan stayed in low-cost hotels and moved through beach neighborhoods. On July 15, 1997, Gianni Versace was killed at his front steps.

Entrance to the Versace mansion where Cunanan shot Gianni Versace. (Image via Wikimedia Commons)

Eight days later, Cunanan died by suicide on a Miami Beach houseboat; the handgun matched several of the murders, per the FBI.

Gianni Versace: investigation and motive

Evidence in the 13th Street garage quickly gave detectives a name, and a regional and federal manhunt followed. The larger motive remains unsettled. According to TIME (2018), investigators never proved why Versace was targeted.

Vanity Fair has reported eyewitness claims that Versace and Cunanan briefly crossed paths years earlier, while the designer’s family has said they never met.

CBS News also detailed a key paper trail after Cunanan pawned a stolen gold coin under his own name a week before the shooting. The record shows swift identification of a suspect and a search that ended only after the houseboat standoff.

Where to watch the true story behind the murder of Gianni Versace

Oxygen airs The Death of Gianni Versace: A Dateline Investigation at 3:00 am ET and 4:00 am ET on Wednesday, September 10. These Dateline hours look back at the July 1997 shooting and hear from people who knew the designer.

For streaming, The Death of Gianni Versace: A Dateline Investigation is available on Peacock Premium and Peacock Premium Plus. It also streams on fuboTV, NBC, and The Roku Channel with ads, and is listed for free on Spectrum On Demand.

Oxygen also airs Killing Versace: The Hunt for a Serial Killer on Sunday, September 14 at 2:00 am ET. The special re-examines the spree, the Miami investigation, and the final hours on the houseboat. It can also be purchased digitally on Fandango at Home.

