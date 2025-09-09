What made the Adolph Coors kidnapping spark one of the most intense manhunts in US history? Explained

Adolph Coors vanished on the morning of February 9, 1960, and the search that followed pulled in local officers, federal agents, and the public across two countries. Coors left his foothills ranch near Morrison, Colorado, for work and never arrived. His station wagon was found idling on Turkey Creek Bridge, a hat and blood nearby, which pivoted the case from a missing person report to a suspected abduction.

Within a day, a ransom note arrived at the family home. The FBI joined Colorado authorities under the federal kidnapping statute, and the hunt widened. The scale of the inquiry, the national attention, and the eventual arrest in Canada turned a Colorado crime into a headline case.

Background on Adolph Coors and Coors Brewing Company

By 1960, Coors Brewing Company was a dominant Western brewer, and Adolph Coors III was its CEO and board chair. He was the grandson of the founder and part of a closely held family enterprise based in Golden. The company’s growth, coupled with an earlier threat against the family in the 1930s, meant routines were known but guarded, which added urgency when he disappeared.

Coors Brewing Company Building (Image via Pexels)

The Coors family lived near the plant, and the bridge where the car was found sat on the daily route toward Golden. The scene suggested a stop, a struggle, and a quick departure by another driver.

The kidnapping and the Adolph Coors ransom trail

The ransom demand called for 500,000 dollars in used bills and set out coded instructions for contact. Law enforcement prepared the money and followed the steps, but no call back came. At the same time, investigators focused on a canary yellow 1951 Mercury seen near the bridge and on a man using the name Walter Osborne.

Adolph Coors ransom note (Image via FBI)

Paper, typewriter analysis, and interviews helped narrow the suspect to Joseph Corbett Jr., an escaped murderer who had been living in Denver under the Osborne alias. Forensic work on the ransom note and other evidence supported the theory that Corbett planned the grab for money rather than out of a personal feud, as outlined by the FBI’s case review (March 28, 2016).

How the Adolph Coors manhunt unfolded

Through spring and summer, agents and officers followed car records, rental receipts, and soil traces. In September 1960, searchers found clothing and skeletal remains in a remote area south of Denver. Forensic review confirmed Coors had been shot, and soil on the suspect car matched the region where the remains were found, per the FBI (March 28, 2016).

The break came from public tips in Canada after Corbett’s photo ran in magazines. Police tracked a red Pontiac to a Vancouver motor inn and arrested Corbett on October 29, 1960. Law Week Colorado later noted that authorities described the search as the largest since the Lindbergh case, reflecting the sustained public and interagency push behind it.

Colorado jury convicted Corbett of first-degree murder. (Image via Pexels)

In March 1961, a Colorado jury convicted Corbett of first-degree murder. Decades later, The Denver Post reported that he was paroled in 1980 and died by suicide in 2009 after a period of failing health (August 25, 2009).

Where to watch the Forensic Files episode on the Adolph Coors case

The Adolph Coors case is the subject of Forensic Files Season 11, Episode 41, titled Bitter Brew, which first aired in 2007. An Oxygen re-air is scheduled at 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 10.

Forensic Files streams on fuboTV, Peacock Premium, Peacock Premium Plus, Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Prime Video with Ads, Hulu, and YouTube TV. It can be watched free with ads on The Roku Channel, Pluto TV, and Amazon Prime Video Free with Ads.

The Forensic Files episode is also available for digital purchase on Amazon Video. The title can also be streamed for free on The CW, Hoopla, Plex, Plex Player, Plex Channel, and Fawesome.

