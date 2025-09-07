The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 release date and time, what’s next, and everything you need to know

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 is scheduled to premiere on September 7, 2025. New episodes air weekly on Sundays at 6 pm PT, 8 pm CT, and 9 pm ET on AMC, and stream on AMC+. In the UK, it is available to stream on Sky and NOW. There are seven episodes in season 3.

Ad

After leaving France, Daryl and Carol are shipwrecked on Spain’s rugged coast. They move through fishing villages, ports, and inland routes while outsmarting brutal smugglers and walkers. The pair seek allies, safe passage, and answers about forces hunting them. Their path points toward England, but every mile demands tough choices, scarce supplies, and tight coordination to keep each other alive.

The official synopsis of the series reads:

"After a capsized Daryl Dixon washes ashore in France, he struggles to piece together how he got there and why. His arrival in France raises the ire of leaders within an autocratic movement centered in Paris, and endangers a young boy at the heart of a benevolent religious movement called the Union of Hope."

Ad

Trending

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 episodes release schedule

Ad

From September 7, 2025, to October 19, 2025, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 will arrive every Sunday. Spanish settings are reflected in the episode names.

The mentioned episode dates are the same as AMC's premieres in the US in September and October 2025. One can watch the season on AMC+. Sky and NOW in the UK stream shows according to their plans.

Episode number Episode title Release date (US) 1 Costa da Morte 7 September 2025 2 La Ofrenda 14 September 2025 3 El Sacrificio 21 September 2025 4 La Justicia Fronteriza 28 September 2025 5 Limbo 5 October 2025 6 Contrabando 12 October 2025 7 Solaz del Mar 19 October 2025

Ad

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 airs on AMC and can be streamed on AMC+ in the US. It can be watched online on Sky and NOW in the UK. You need a paid subscription for it. Rates vary by plan tier, provider, and area. Check out AMC+, Sky, or NOW to see their current prices, any deals, and any free samples. Plan lengths are different for each platform.

Plot of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3

A still from season 3 (Image via AMC)

Season 3 starts with Daryl and Carol stuck on the coast of Spain after leaving France. They plan to go to England. Running into drug routes and border police makes progress harder. Settlements, ports, and interior roads are used to make deals and pose threats. Location, sacrifice, and determination against walkers and other hostile groups across Europe are hinted at in the episode titles.

Ad

AMC and AMC+ confirmed The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 with a teaser trailer, revealing the September 7, 2025 premiere. It is the penultimate chapter, with season 4 confirmed as the last. Production on the next installment has already begun.

The cast is led by Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon and Melissa McBride as Carol Peletier. Stephen Merchant joins the series as a character named Julian. Moreover, Spanish actors Eduardo Noriega, Óscar Jaenada, and Alexandra Masangkay also make appearances.

Ad

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 is premiering on AMC and AMC+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajan Bhattacharya Rajan is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda with previous experience of 6 years in writing about the genre. While he has a Bachelor's degree in Computer Application, it was his passion for the domain that led him to pursue a career in the field. He firmly believes that research is key when reporting on any topic, and glances through a wide array of articles to produce informative and accurate content.



Rajan admires Robert Downey Jr., Bob Dylan, and John Mayer since he feels they are the best at their trade. He is passionate about music and has had the opportunity to interact with popular Bollywood music directors A. R. Rahman, Pritam and Vishal-Sekhar.



If he could go back in time, he would jump at the opportunity to be part of Coldplay's hit track, 'A Sky Full of Stars.' Know More