The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 episode 3: Release date, plot and everything we know so far

The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 episode 3 will be released on May 18, 2025, at 9 pm ET. Each episode also reveals more about the mysteries in Manhattan. Maggie and Negan form an unlikely alliance in the second season of the spin-off. They have to navigate the dangerous streets of New York City, which is full of walkers and survivors with their own plans.

The second season revolves around Maggie and Negan working together to face the dangers in Manhattan. The New Babylon Federation, which is led by Maggie, tries to take the island away from The Croat and The Dama.

They get through a lot of tough situations with Maggie's son, Hershel, and other survivors. They fight walkers, have problems with each other, and have to deal with betrayals.

Meanwhile, Negan struggles with his own inner conflict as he reluctantly works with The Croat and The Dama, but it's not clear how loyal he is to them. Episode 2 ended with a big surprise, making viewers anticipate episode 3.

The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 episode 3 releases on May 18, 2025

The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 episode 3, titled Why Did the Mainlanders Cross the River?, will release on Sunday, May 18, 2025, at 9 pm ET. This is the prime release time for AMC. Fans across different time zones will be able to enjoy the new episode shortly after its airing on the East Coast of the United States.

Region Release Date and Day Time USA (Pacific Time) May 18, 2025, Sunday 6 pm PT USA (Eastern Time) May 18, 2025, Sunday 9 pm ET Brazil (BRT) May 19, 2025, Monday 10 pm BRT UK (BST) May 19, 2025, Monday 2 am BST Central Europe (CET) May 19, 2025, Monday 3 am CET India (IST) May 19, 2025, Monday 6:30 am IST South Africa (SAST) May 19, 2025, Monday 3 am SAST Philippines (PHT) May 19, 2025, Monday 9 am PHT Australia (ACDT) May 19, 2025, Monday 11:30 am ACDT New Zealand (NZST) May 19, 2025, Monday 1:30 pm NZST

Where to watch?

Fans can watch The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 episode 3 on AMC. For those who prefer streaming, the show will also be available on Paramount+, which requires a subscription. The service offers high-quality streams, making it easy for fans to catch the latest episode from the comfort of their homes.

The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 episode 2 recap

Maggie Rhee keeps working with the New Babylon Federation to take Manhattan away from The Croat and The Dama in season 2 episode 2 of The Walking Dead: Dead City, Another Shitty Lesson. Maggie has a lot of knowledge, but her advice isn't taken, especially by Marshall Lucia Narvaez, which makes things tense.

Meanwhile, Maggie's son, Hershel, makes more trouble by setting off a smoke signal that lets The Croat know where they are. This sets off a crazy series of events. Maggie and Hershel are locked up on the ferry, and The Croat launches a destructive attack by sending out methane-filled walkers that do a lot of damage to the ferry.

Maggie and Hershel get away during the chaos that follows, and other survivors join the group trying to get off the island. Meanwhile, Maggie starts to doubt her son more as she sees how he acts inconsistently.

As the survivors try to make it to shore while avoiding being seen by The Croat's forces, they face more danger. The episode builds up to a new level of tension and hints at what's at stake in the next episodes.

What to expect from The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 episode 3?

In The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 episode 3, Why Did the Mainlanders Cross the River?, the survivors will continue their journey through Manhattan, which is still dangerous and hostile. Negan will go after Maggie's group in this episode, and Hershel's loyalty will be put to the test.

A lot of new friendships and betrayals will happen as Negan looks for Maggie. Not only do they have to deal with walkers, but also the scary and unpredictable forces at work in New York.

Maggie and Negan are becoming angrier at each other, and Hershel's involvement has made things even more complicated between them.

The episode looks like it will answer some questions that have been hanging around from earlier episodes and take the story in new and surprising directions.

The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 episode 3 will be available to stream on Paramount+.

