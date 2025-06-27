The Waterfront soundtrack: Every song featured in Kevin Williamson's crime drama

From familial betrayal to financial desperation, Kevin Williamson’s The Waterfront unpacks everything that makes a crime drama binge-worthy. Released on June 19, 2025, the miniseries caught everyone’s attention, scoring 70% on Rotten Tomatoes and 6.9 on IMDb.
With a perfect cast and storyline, the show fueled the buzz, and some of the credit goes to the show’s atmospheric tone that lingered long after the credits rolled. Backing its high-stakes intensity, American music composer John Frizzell’s background score elevated the viewing experience, mirroring the show’s tension, tragedy, and suspense.
John Frizzell has previously composed score for a television sitcom titled King of the Hill, and for numerous films such as Alien Resurrection, Leatherface, The Possession of Hannah Grace, and more.
Moreover, The Waterfront also features groovy songs that align with varied situations in the narrative. Let's take a look at the list of all songs and the complete score by Frizzell below.
All songs from The Waterfront
Episode 1: Almost Okay
- No Good by KALEO
- Devil Stole My Style by Ryan Bingham
- Good Lovin' (Makes It Right) by Tammy Wynette
- Star Of Monterey by Ben Chapman
- Heaven Hill by Sterling Elza
- Don't You Dare by Ben Chapman
Episode 2: Taking Control
- Down In The Gulley by Brent Cobb
- Rewind by Rosali
- I'm A King Bee by Peter Frampton Band
- Black Hearted Woman by The Allman Brothers Band
Episode 3: Playing With Fire
- Numbers by Bella White
- Summer Breeze by Seals & Crofts
- I'd Really Love To See You Tonight by England Dan & John Ford Coley
- Moonstroke by Gordon Broad
- Tennessee Whiskey by Chris Stapleton
- Moving by John Fullbright
- Can't You See by Marshall Tucker Band
Episode 4: You don't trust Buckley
- True South by Rodney Atkins
- Broken Bones by KALEO
- Hang In There by Stephen Wilson Jr.
- Brandenberg Concerto No. 1 in F Major BWV 1046 III. Allegro by Source Q/Naxos
- Black Leaf by The Cave Singers
Episode 5: I'm a Hugger
- Gotta Be Movin' by The Record Company
- Don't Owe You A Thing by Gary Clark Jr.
- All The Trouble by Lee Ann Womack
- Own Side by Caitlin Rose
Episode 6: Hunting Season
- Nashville Money by Myron Elkins
- 4×4 Play by Blackjack Billy
- Sinner by Shaya Zamora
- Albatross by Corrosion Of Conformity
Episode 7: Nice Try
- Dead Man Walking by Channing Wilson
- The Way I Oughta Go by Bella White
- Echo In The Holler by Tanner Usrey
- Dig A Whole by Stephen Wilson Jr.
Episode 8: Lost at Sea
- Brandy (You're A Fine Girl) by Looking Glass
- Right Down The Line by Gerry Rafferty
- Burgundy by Laura Jean Anderson
- Deep Stays Down by Larkin Poe
Official score John Frizzell:
- Dead Bodies
- Young Bree
- Ride to Town
- Keep Going
- The Incident at Sea
- Harlan Meets Grady
- Harlan and Shawn
- Bree on the Pier
- The Truth About Granddad
- Harlan Manipulates Drew
- Bree at the Swim Meet
- Almost OK
- Sanchez Questions Cane
- Sharks
- You Owe Me
- Before the Sun Comes Up
- Now I’m in Charge
- Cane Can’t Handle It
- Been Sober Before
- Belle and Harlan
- You Can Count on Me
- Childhood Memories
- An Attempt Was Made
- Hear Me on This
- Bree Flashback
- Harlan Confronts Grady
- Bree Fights Back
- Standoff with Grady
- The Waterfront End Credits
Where to watch The Waterfront?
The Waterfront was created by Kevian Williamson exclusively for Netflix, so it is the only platform to watch all eight episodes. If the series gets renewed for a second installment, it will also stream on Netflix, continuing its run on the platform.
About The Waterfront
The Waterfront by Kevian Williamson takes place in the coastal town of Havenport. The plot revolves around the Buckley family, who are trying to save their fishing business.
Compound upon the pressures of personal and professional obligations, the family plunges into drug smuggling - a result of mounting debts. The stakes get higher as they go down this new path of betrayal, risk and morality.
Stay tuned for more news and updates on all upcoming TV shows and movies as 2025 progresses.