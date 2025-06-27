The Waterfront soundtrack: Every song featured in Kevin Williamson's crime drama

From familial betrayal to financial desperation, Kevin Williamson’s The Waterfront unpacks everything that makes a crime drama binge-worthy. Released on June 19, 2025, the miniseries caught everyone’s attention, scoring 70% on Rotten Tomatoes and 6.9 on IMDb.

With a perfect cast and storyline, the show fueled the buzz, and some of the credit goes to the show’s atmospheric tone that lingered long after the credits rolled. Backing its high-stakes intensity, American music composer John Frizzell’s background score elevated the viewing experience, mirroring the show’s tension, tragedy, and suspense.

John Frizzell has previously composed score for a television sitcom titled King of the Hill, and for numerous films such as Alien Resurrection, Leatherface, The Possession of Hannah Grace, and more.

Moreover, The Waterfront also features groovy songs that align with varied situations in the narrative. Let's take a look at the list of all songs and the complete score by Frizzell below.

All songs from The Waterfront

Episode 1: Almost Okay

No Good by KALEO

Devil Stole My Style by Ryan Bingham

Good Lovin' (Makes It Right) by Tammy Wynette

Star Of Monterey by Ben Chapman

Heaven Hill by Sterling Elza

Don't You Dare by Ben Chapman

Episode 2: Taking Control

Down In The Gulley by Brent Cobb

Rewind by Rosali

I'm A King Bee by Peter Frampton Band

Black Hearted Woman by The Allman Brothers Band

Episode 3: Playing With Fire

Numbers by Bella White

Summer Breeze by Seals & Crofts

I'd Really Love To See You Tonight by England Dan & John Ford Coley

Moonstroke by Gordon Broad

Tennessee Whiskey by Chris Stapleton

Moving by John Fullbright

Can't You See by Marshall Tucker Band

Episode 4: You don't trust Buckley

True South by Rodney Atkins

Broken Bones by KALEO

Hang In There by Stephen Wilson Jr.

Brandenberg Concerto No. 1 in F Major BWV 1046 III. Allegro by Source Q/Naxos

Black Leaf by The Cave Singers

Episode 5: I'm a Hugger

Gotta Be Movin' by The Record Company

Don't Owe You A Thing by Gary Clark Jr.

All The Trouble by Lee Ann Womack

Own Side by Caitlin Rose

Episode 6: Hunting Season

Nashville Money by Myron Elkins

4×4 Play by Blackjack Billy

Sinner by Shaya Zamora

Albatross by Corrosion Of Conformity

Episode 7: Nice Try

Dead Man Walking by Channing Wilson

The Way I Oughta Go by Bella White

Echo In The Holler by Tanner Usrey

Dig A Whole by Stephen Wilson Jr.

Episode 8: Lost at Sea

Brandy (You're A Fine Girl) by Looking Glass

Right Down The Line by Gerry Rafferty

Burgundy by Laura Jean Anderson

Deep Stays Down by Larkin Poe

Official score John Frizzell:

Dead Bodies

Young Bree

Ride to Town

Keep Going

The Incident at Sea

Harlan Meets Grady

Harlan and Shawn

Bree on the Pier

The Truth About Granddad

Harlan Manipulates Drew

Bree at the Swim Meet

Almost OK

Sanchez Questions Cane

Sharks

You Owe Me

Before the Sun Comes Up

Now I’m in Charge

Cane Can’t Handle It

Been Sober Before

Belle and Harlan

You Can Count on Me

Childhood Memories

An Attempt Was Made

Hear Me on This

Bree Flashback

Harlan Confronts Grady

Bree Fights Back

Standoff with Grady

The Waterfront End Credits

Where to watch The Waterfront?

The Waterfront was created by Kevian Williamson exclusively for Netflix, so it is the only platform to watch all eight episodes. If the series gets renewed for a second installment, it will also stream on Netflix, continuing its run on the platform.

About The Waterfront

The Waterfront by Kevian Williamson takes place in the coastal town of Havenport. The plot revolves around the Buckley family, who are trying to save their fishing business.

Compound upon the pressures of personal and professional obligations, the family plunges into drug smuggling - a result of mounting debts. The stakes get higher as they go down this new path of betrayal, risk and morality.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on all upcoming TV shows and movies as 2025 progresses.

