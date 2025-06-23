The Waterfront's family tree, explained

The Waterfront is a crime drama TV series created by Kevin Williamson, who also served as the showrunner and executive producer. The show premiered on Netflix on June 19, 2025, with all 8 episodes. It centers on the Buckley family, who are quite well known in their community, but turn to the criminal world due to growing financial issues.

The Buckley family in The Waterfront may not be the most ideal, but its members stick together regardless. The family comprises the patriarch, the matriarch, 3 adult children, and teenage grandchildren. Holt McCallany and Maria Bello appear as the patriarch Harlan Buckley and the matriarch Belle Buckley, respectively. Melissa Benoist, Jake Weary, Danielle Campbell, and Brady Hepner also play major roles.

Harlan and Belle Buckley lead the Buckley family in The Waterfront

Harlan and Belle Buckley in The Waterfront (Image via Netflix)

Harlan Buckley (Holt McCallany) is the head of the wealthy Buckley family, which is based in the fictional coastal town of Havenport, North Carolina. He owns and runs restaurants and fishing businesses in the town and has made quite a name for his family. When his businesses begin to struggle financially, Harlan starts smuggling drugs covertly.

Harlan is married to Belle (Maria Bello). Although they love each other, they have not been entirely faithful to each other. While Harlan gets into a one-night stand with a woman named Rhonda, Belle has a brief illicit affair with a businessman named Wes.

He is interested in a deal with the Buckleys and buying some of their land. Belle's affair with Wes seems to have fizzled out by the end of The Waterfront.

Harlan has an illegitimate second son named Shawn Wilson (Rafael T. Silva), who arrives at Havenport in the guise of a job seeker. Eventually, it is revealed that Shawn is the son of Bebe, one of Harlan's former employees with whom he had an affair. Shawn is actually a law school graduate and wants to become an attorney, but gets involved in the Buckley family's shady business anyway.

Cane Buckley's heart is divided between his family and his old flame

Cane Buckley in The Waterfront (Image via Netflix)

Cane Buckley (Jack Weary) is Harlan and Belle Buckley's younger child. He handles the illegal part of his father's business. Initially, Cane wanted to be a professional athlete, but when that plan fell through, he moved back to Havenport, aiming to become a family man like his father.

Cane is married to Peyton (Danielle Campbell), and the couple shares a daughter named Savannah. Cane was a high school senior when he met Peyton, who was a freshman at the time. He is not the ideal father, and part of the reason behind this is his involvement in the business.

Cane is revealed to be unfaithful like his father, as he constantly tries to start an affair with Jenna Tate (Humberly Gonzalez), his old school love, despite being married to Peyton. Jenna, a journalist, is also married and has returned to Havenport to care for her ill father.

Bree Buckley's demons drove a wedge between her and her son

Bree Buckley in The Waterfront (Image via Netflix)

Bree Buckley (Melissa Benoist) is Harlan and Belle Buckley's oldest child and only daughter. She is a recovering alcoholic who looks after the legal part of the family's business. She was married to Rodney Hopkins, but they got divorced several years ago.

Bree and Rodney shared a son named Diller Hopkins (Brady Hepner), a young adult, who is legally not allowed to meet his mother. Rodney married a woman named Georgina and often warned Diller against the Buckleys.

Diller is not very fond of his mother despite her attempts to mend their relationship. However, the young boy idolizes his grandfather and often meets him.

The Waterfront is available to stream on Netflix.

