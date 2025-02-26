The White Lotus Season 3 Episode 3: Release date & time, where to watch, and what to expect

The White Lotus Season 3 Episode 3 will arrive on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at 9 pm ET on HBO. Mike White has written and directed the episode titled The Meaning of Dreams.

The previous episode focused on the guests’ second day at the wellness retreat center. There was plenty of trouble brewing for the guests as they indulged in relaxing wellness treatments while being surrounded by the tropical landscape of Thailand.

The official synopsis of The White Lotus Season 3 is as follows:

"This social satire is set at an exclusive Thai resort and follows the exploits of various guests and employees over the span of a week."

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers and speculations for The White Lotus Season 3.

When to watch The White Lotus Season 3 Episode 3?

Rick and Chelsea as seen in The White Lotus season 3 episode 2 (Image via Instagram/@thewhitelotus)

The White Lotus season 3 episode 3 will release at 9 pm ET on Sunday, March 2, 2025. The third episode of season 3 is titled The Meaning of Dreams, with the showrunner Mike White serving as its writer and director.

The region-wise schedule of the episode's release timings is as follows:

Time Zone Release Date Release Time Eastern Time Sunday, March 2, 2025 09:00 pm Central Time Sunday, March 2, 2025 08:00 pm Mountain Time Sunday, March 2, 2025 07:00 pm Greenwich Mean Time Monday, March 3, 2025 02:00 am Central European Time Monday, March 3, 2025 03:00 am Eastern European Time Monday, March 3, 2025 04:00 am Indian Standard Time Monday, March 3, 2025 07:30 am

Where to watch The White Lotus season 3 episode 3?

Fans of the black comedy series will need a cable connection to HBO to watch The White Lotus season 3 episode 3. Those without a cable connection can stream the latest episode on Max, a few hours after it premieres on TV.

Max offers three subscription plans - Basic with Ads, Standard (Ad-free), and Premium (Ad-free). The monthly cost of the Basic plan is $9.99 and the yearly cost is $99.99. This plan is also available in the ad-free version for $16.99 per month and $169.99 per year. The third option is the Premium plan, costing $20.99 per month and $209.99 per year.

Furthermore, Max bundles are a cost effective way to enjoy a wide range of content for a fraction of the total price. The Max, Disney+, and Hulu bundle offers the ad-supported version for $16.99 per month and the ad-free version for $29.99 per month. Lastly, the cost of the Max and Starz bundle is $20.99 per month.

A brief recap of The White Lotus season 3 episode 2

In The White Lotus season 3 episode 2, Timothy gets embroiled in legal drama due to his connections to Kenny Nyugen, whose office is raided by the FBI. Kenny urges his friend to get a lawyer soon as the FBI will likely go after him next. Meanwhile, his daughter, Piper, feels grossed out by her brothers, Saxon and Lochlan, discussing her s*x life.

Meanwhile, Jaclyn and Kate begin the episode by gossiping about Laurie’s failed marriage and her daughter’s anger issues. By the episode’s end, Jaclyn becomes the subject of the bit**ing session. Laurie straight-up calls the actress a narcissist, while Kate criticizes her looks.

Rick decides to go to Bangkok after hearing that Sritala is headed to the city to meet her husband Jim. Chelsea goes through a harrowing experience when an armed robber enters the hotel’s jewelry store and points his gun at her before leaving with the gold jewelry. The couple meets Chloe and Gary (Greg) for dinner. Belinda, seated nearby, notices Greg but struggles to remember where she has seen him before.

What to expect from The White Lotus season 3 episode 3?

The upcoming episode’s preview showcases Timothy in a bind after he learns that the FBI has raided his office and has a warrant out for him.

The White Lotus season 3 episode 3 will likely shed some light on Rick's past and his true motives. He is seen telling Sritala that he works in the entertainment business and proposes some sort of collaboration since she has experience with acting. But, it seems as an excuse to get in touch with her husband Jim Hollinger, who is apparently the reason he came to Thailand’s White Lotus in the first place.

Laurie may make a move on the Russian health guru Valentin, following encouragement from Jaclyn. It needs to be seen if he reciprocates.

Furthermore, Belinda will introduce herself to Greg/Gary to find out where they have met before. It seems Greg has funded his life in Thailand from the wealth he inherited after his wife Tanya's death. Belinda may be instrumental in exposing Greg's role in his wife's death and may even help get some kind of justice for the beloved character.

Also read: The White Lotus season 3: Full list of cast explored

Stay tuned for the epsiode recap of The White Lotus season 3 episode 3.

