The White Lotus season 3 episode 6: Release date & time, where to watch, and what to expect

The White Lotus season 3 episode 6 is slated to air at 9 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 23, 2025, on HBO. The episode titled Denials is written and directed by the show's creator and showrunner, Mike White.

The last episode dealt with the hotel guests enjoying the full-moon party. Others had a difficult time as Timothy grappled with suicidal thoughts while Rick prepared himself to come face-to-face with his father's killer. As the guests head into the second-half of their weeklong trip, they are poised to overcome more challenges that will inevitably lead to someone's death.

The official synopsis of The White Lotus season 3, as per HBO, reads:

"This social satire is set at an exclusive Thai resort and follows the exploits of various guests and employees over the span of a week."

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers and speculations about The White Lotus season 3.

When to watch The White Lotus season 3 episode 6?

The White Lotus season 3 episode 6 will air at 9 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 23, 2025. Mike White has written and directed the episode, titled Denials.

Take a look at the episode's release timings across various time zones.

Time Zone Release Date Release Time Eastern Time Sunday, March 23, 2025 09:00 pm Central Time Sunday, March 23, 2025 08:00 pm Mountain Time Sunday, March 23, 2025 07:00 pm Greenwich Mean Time Monday, March 24, 2025 02:00 am Central European Time Monday, March 24, 2025 03:00 am Eastern European Time Monday, March 24, 2025 04:00 am Indian Standard Time Monday, March 24, 2025 07:30 am

Where to watch The White Lotus season 3 episode 6?

The upcoming episode of The White Lotus season 3 will premiere on HBO, followed by Max a few hours later.

Online viewers can watch The White Lotus season 3 episode 6 by subscribing to one of Max's three subscription plans. The Basic plan with ads comes for $9.99 per month and $99.99 per year. The ad-free plan can be availed for $16.99 per month and $169.99 per year. Furthermore, the Ultimate ad-free plan has a monthly cost of $20.99 and yearly cost of $209.99.

Moreover, Max also has a Bundle with Disney+ and Hulu. The ad-supported version of the Bundle costs $16.99 per month and the ad-free version costs $29.99 per month. Also, the Max and Starz Bundle is available for $20.99 per month.

What happened in The White Lotus season 3 episode 5?

In The White Lotus season 3 episode 5, Rick meets his friend Frank in Bangkok and gets a handgun from him in preparation for his meeting with Jim Hollinger. Meanwhile, his girlfriend Chelsea spends the night with Saxon, Lochlan and Chloe on Gary's yacht, getting high on drugs and celebrating the full-moon party. Things get out of hand when Saxon and Lochlan make out in their drug-fuelled stupor.

Piper mentions that she plans to spend the next year studying meditation at a monastery in Thailand, infuriating Victoria. Timothy attempts to commit suicide with the gun he stole from Gaitok in episode 4, but he's saved by his wife.

Jaclyn, Laurie and Kate have their own fun with Valentin and his Russian friends. Despite being married to Harrison, Jaclyn has s*x with Valentin at the end of the episode. Also, Belinda alerts the hotel's manager, Fabian, about Gary's potential role in his wife's murder. Later at night, she and Pornchai share a steamy kiss together.

What to expect from The White Lotus season 3 episode 6?

The White Lotus season 3 episode 6 will showcase Belinda's son arriving at the hotel to stay with his mother. However, her joy may be short-lived, as she may find herself in danger courtesy of Gary. Since he has been enquiring about her, Gary must have planned something sinister to ensure Belinda doesn't expose him in the murder of his wife, Tanya McQuoid.

Furthermore, Piper and her parents will visit the monastery and meet with the head monk to decide her future. Timothy was on the brink of death in the last episode, and it needs to be seen how, if at all, he will recover from it. Also, will Saxon and Lochlan be awkward around each other after remembering that they made out while being high on drugs?

Jaclyn's fling with Valentin may cause a rift between the friends, prompting them to address their true feelings for each other.

All episodes of The White Lotus season 3 are available to stream on Max.

