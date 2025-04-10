The world that interests you" - When Taylor Sheridan revealed what inspired him to pen down the Yellowstone script 

On April 18, 2018, Taylor Sheridan, creator of Yellowstone, and series star Kevin Costner appeared on the JoBlo TV Trailers YouTube channel for an interview with host Jimmy O. They were promoting their upcoming Neo-Western drama series.

At the start of the video, Jimmy O shared his thoughts on how advancing technology is replacing the past and contributing to the decline of traditional ways of life, such as ranching.

He proceeded to ask Taylor Sheridan about how he arrived at the story at a time when creators chose to write modern/technology-filled stories. Jimmy intended to establish why the creator of the series chose to base his story and characters around the rancher lifestyle.

Taylor Sheridan explained that it was a story that came to him naturally and wasn't forced upon him. The idea of basing the story of Yellowstone around the ranch life was something he stumbled upon and was curious to explore.

"I think the story chooses you. There's a world that you know and a world that interests you. The issues within that world, and relationship in the world, you know, they spark an idea and as a writer, as an artist, its not so clear cut as sitting down and intellectually deciding." explained Taylor to Jimmy O as a reply to his quesition.

Building a story around the experiences of growing up in rural parts of the states such as Texas and Wyoming encouraged him to explore more about the lifestyle.

"If something makes me curious, I look at it and to looking at the modern American West is a great way to look at ourself." continued the American born director.

From facing rejection to building a franchise—the story of Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone

In a June 2023 interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Taylor Sheridan revealed that Yellowstone was originally rejected by HBO.

He started writing the show in 2013 after leaving acting and pitched it to HBO's programming president, Michael Lombardo, who liked the idea. Even after getting Robert Redford on board to play John Dutton, the project didn’t move forward due to miscommunication, and HBO passed on the pilot.

“I drive to Sundance and spend the day with him and he agrees to play John Dutton. I call the senior vice president in charge of production and say, ‘I got him!’ ‘You got who?’ ‘Robert Redford.’ ‘What?!’ You said if I got Robert Redford, you’d greenlight the show.” Sheridan said.

Taylor Sheridan was left bemused at the excuse given to him by the then-vice president of production at HBO.

And he says — and you can’t make this sh*t up — ‘We meant a Robert Redford type.’” he continued.

Luckily for Taylor Sheridan, Michael Lombardo returned the script before leaving HBO in 2016. In 2017, after approaching Paramount with the script of Yellowstone, the network announced they had greenlit the series. It would be written, directed, and executive-produced by Taylor Sheridan.

Since its release, the series has been turned into a franchise, with two prequels—1883 and 1923—already released and completed. The network is also set to release a sequel to the series titled The Madison.

What is Yellowstone all about?

The entire recap of the series Yellowstone from seasons 1 to 5 is available on the official Recap & Chill YouTube channel. The series follows the protagonist John Dutton, the leader of the Dutton family, who are owners of the largest cattle ranch in Montana called the Yellowstone Ranch.

Throughout the series, John Dutton and his family fight off constant attacks from those it borders — land developers, an Indian reservation, and a national park. The series explores how developers violently grab off the land from rightful owners to make millions and how oil corporations control politicians.

As per Deadline Hollywood, the casting for Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone was done by John Papsidera. Kevin Costner led the show as John Dutton. Actors Luke Grimes, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Wes Bentley, and Kelly Reilly were also part of the main cast. Other notable cast members included Dave Annable, Gil Birmingham, and Jefferson White.

Actors Wendy Moniz, Gretchen Mol, Patrick St. Esprit, Ian Bohen, Denim Richards, and Golden Brooks all appeared in a recurring capacity in the series.

While the main series Yellowstone is available on Peacock, the prequels, 1883 and 1923, are available exclusively on Paramount+ for viewers in the U.S.

