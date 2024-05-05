Them season 2 ending explained: Is Edmund related to Detective Reeve?

Them season 2 was released on April 25, 2024, three years after the debut season. Actress Deborah Ayorinde returns as the series protagonist in the second installment, playing the role of an LAPD Detective, Dawn Reeve. She investigates a series of gruesome murders that have shaken the department, only to discover that the killer Edmund is her twin brother.

In the previous season, she played Livia Emory. The plot focuses on the members of the Emory family who get swept up in a nightmare beyond belief when they move to East Compton, California.

Meanwhile, Them season 2 unfolds a murder investigation with supernatural elements, revealing a dark connection between both seasons by the end. Little Marvin created the anthology series, featuring Deborah Ayorinde, Pam Grier, Luke James, Jeremy Bobb, and Joshua J. Williams in prominent roles.

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of racism. Reader's discretion is advised.

Edmund is actually Detective Reeve's twin brother in Them season 2

Luke James as Edmund (Image via Prime Video/Youtube)

The first season of the Amazon Prime series shocked even the most die-hard horror fans, and the recently released Them season 2 again does justice to it with a serial killer story from 1991. LAPD Detective Dawn Reeve is assigned a new case of a gruesome murder that has left the most hardened detectives shaken.

In a shocking twist, it is revealed that the serial Killer, detective Reeve is chasing is her own long-lost twin brother. Edmund had an unfortunate childhood and a tragic life. After their mother Ruby Emory gave them up, both Dawn and Edmund went into the care of the abusive Bernice Mott, and later Athena.

However, due to Edmund's unintentional role in her husband's death, Athena abandons Edmund at the mercy of the foster care system and Bernice Mott. She then gaslights Dawn into believing that Edmund never existed and was a figment of her imagination.

Detective Reeves kills McKinney in Them season 2

Deborah Ayonrinde as Dawn Reeve (Image via Prime Video/Youtube)

Them season 2, like the previous season, operates in line with Jordan Peele's brand of storytelling. That is, mixing socio-political themes of race, poverty, and discrimination with gripping stories full of shocking horror.

Detective Ronald Mckinney, played by Jeremy Bobb, is a corrupt and racist cop, who never leaves a chance to make Reeve's life miserable. He is a part of a cult called Blue Lives Matter. He berates Reeve throughout the series and even manipulates evidence to get her suspended.

In the end, when Reeves visits her childhood home, her traumatic memories are triggered and she gets shattered finding the truth of her connection with Edmund. Taking advantage of Reeve's vulnerable moment, McKinney raids the house, in the hope of framing Reeve for the killings. But in the climax, he is shot dead by Reeve, ending his racist tenure as a LAPD cop.

How is Them season 2 connected to the first installment?

In season 1, the unfortunate Black family suffers terror from both real and supernatural beings. The violently racist neighbors want to throw them out of the community, while each member of the Emory family is also haunted by evil forces, seeking to destroy them.

In the final moments of Them season 2, Dawn hears a strange footstep approaching her door while she sits in her room. Adding to the nightmare she recently went through, she sees Da Tap Dance Man who tormented the Emory family in season 1, when she glances up. Dawn watches in dread as the deranged figure starts to dance and sing.

Another connection between Them season 1 and 2 is revealed when Dawn finds out about Edmund. Their biological mother is the oldest daughter of the Emory family, Ruby Lee Emory.

Final Thoughts

Them Season 2 ends with a frightening moment, signifying that the ghosts that haunted the past generation have come back for the new members of the Emory family. This sets up the stage for a chilling season 3.

Wrapped under the veil of horror, Them aspires to paint an accurate picture of the racism that Black Americans have faced for centuries, and still do today. The series is available on Amazon Prime Video to stream.