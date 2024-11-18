"They literally never spoke": Miguel and Axel's showdown in Cobra Kai Season 6 sparks meme frenzy with Wanda and Thanos parallels

Cobra Kai Season 6, much like its fighters in the Saikai Tekkai, bounced back to absolute brilliance as the season delivered some of the best episodes we have ever seen in the Karate Kid spinoff. With the tournament at the backdrop of all the emotional drama, there was a lot to look out for in this slightly-less-hilarious but action-packed second half of the Netflix series.

Among the many vicious fights that grabbed the attention of fans in Cobra Kai season 6, it seems that Miguel's (played by Xolo Maridueña) brush-off with Axel Kovačević (Patrick Luwis) in the packed fighting sequence in the finale has earned a special place. This is primarily because, despite Axel's interest in Samantha LaRusso (Mary Mouser), Miguel had no idea why he was being targeted by the undefeated fighter in the tournament.

Trending

It made it more confusing for Miguel because he wasn't even the captain of his team. This subtly hilarious exchange between Miguel and Axel has drawn out some hilarious reactions on social media platforms like Reddit, including comparisons with the famous scene in Avengers: Endgame, where Scarlett Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) took on Thanos (Josh Brolin) with vengeance in her eyes but realized he did not even recognize her.

User @Organic-Manner-2969 summed this up on Reddit, writing:

"Miguel was confused because they literally never spoke."

Comment byu/Junior-Hour from discussion incobrakai Expand Post

Other users added to this and gave out their own take about this offbeat match-up in Cobra Kai Season 6.

"Miguel's confused face in that scene was genuinely hilarious"- another user wrote.

"Miguel was like “who is this Frankenstein’s monster looking mf” lol."- another user added.

"I love one-sided rivalries, so this made my day. It's so freaking funny..."- another user said.

"This meme is accurate and funny. But I feel people are hating on Axel too much and for kinda nitpicky reasons. Like “he’s a bad antagonist “ when really he’s more of a rival character than an antagonist. Second that “his rivalry with Miguel is over something stupid “ but the point of his character is that he doesn’t know better and has never had a meaningful relationship in his life."- another user justified.

Cobra Kai Season 6 is yet to deliver the final five episodes that will wrap up the story and possibly bring back the rivalry between Miguel and Axel.

Why are fans comparing Cobra Kai Season 6 brawl with Avengers: Endgame scene?

Miguel and Axel's fight has left fans amused and has inevitably drawn comparison with Scarlett Witch's fight against Thanos in Avengers: Endgame in a scene that has since become a staple meme on social media platforms.

In the hilarious exchange, which was not done with an air of fun in the original movie, Scarlett Witch tells Thanos that he took everything from her, while Thanos, a little confused, replies that he doesn't even know who she is.

This is something that also happened between Miguel and Axel, with the former completely unaware that his girlfriend had turned Axel down the previous night, leading to his wrath.

Anyhow, barring the apt comparison, this fight may continue in the upcoming third part of Cobra Kai Season 6.

As of now, the first 10 episodes of Cobra Kai Season 6 are now streaming on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback