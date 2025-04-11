“This just hit me like a truck” — When Grey’s Anatomy star Eric Dane opened up honestly about mental health struggles

Eric Dane is widely known for his role as Dr. Mark Sloan in the medical drama show Grey's Anatomy. He appeared in the series from 2006 to 2012 and reprised the role in 2021. In 2011, he entered a treatment center in California to recover from a prescription drug addiction that began after a sports injury. Since then, he has spoken openly about his mental health issues.

In late April 2017, Eric Dane made headlines when production of the TNT series The Last Ship was temporarily stopped to give him time to recover from depression. In an interview with TODAY, released on August 1, 2017, he said:

"I mean, I’d dealt with depression throughout my life, but it was always manageable. I just felt like, you know, everybody kind of feels a little blue. But this just hit me like a truck. I had to take some time off — I went away, I took care of it, and I’m feeling great."

In the same interview, he also spoke about the importance of taking depression seriously:

"You’ve got to listen to your body. It’s a very serious thing. Like I said, I felt very conflicted because I couldn’t figure out what I was depressed about. But it’s very real."

Dane shared that, at first, he thought something was physically wrong with him because he had never felt that way before. He was conflicted, as he didn't think he had anything to be depressed about. He also revealed that he was on a medication called Pristiq at the time.

Eric Dane has announced that he has been diagnosed with ALS

Eric Dane at the Global Down Syndrome Foundation (Image via Getty)

On April 10, 2025, Eric Dane exclusively told PEOPLE that he has been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). He said:

"I have been diagnosed with ALS. I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter."

In the same interview, Eric Dane revealed that he will continue to portray the Jacobs family patriarch, Cal Jacobs, in Euphoria. He said:

"I feel fortunate that I am able to continue working and am looking forward to returning to set of Euphoria next week. I kindly ask that you give my family and I privacy during this time."

The production of Euphoria season 3 is scheduled to begin on April 14, 2025. HBO has hinted that this may be the final season of the hit series. In an interview with Deadline published on February 12, 2025, HBO's head of drama, Francesca Orsi, said:

"We’ve talked about it, I don’t think anything is over until it’s over, but it’s been discussed that this is the end. I think you will be very satisfied with this season, and how we bring each of the characters’ whole narrative."

It has been four years since Euphoria season 2 premiered on Max. Euphoria season 3 will feature a time jump and will follow the beloved characters as young adults outside school.

Jacob Elordi will reprise his role as Cal Jacobs' son, Nate Jacobs. Sydney Sweeney, Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Maude Apatow, and Alexa Demie will also be reprising their respective roles in the series.

Euphoria is available to stream on Max.

