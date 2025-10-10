"This sh*t looks dumb"- Internet shares mixed reactions to the latest teaser trailer of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 1

With the new updates and details being unveiled about A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 1, the latest teaser trailer video brings a deeper look at the anticipated series. Ser Duncan the Tall and Egg have a long journey full of challenges and risks ahead, and the teaser hints that things are not going to be easy for the two.
The trailer showed Duncan's struggles as a knight, trying to make his mark with his actions. Egg joins him as his young squire. The teaser trailer showed that danger lies at every step they take. The two must brave all the storms that destiny will take them through in the series.
While the teaser gives a glimpse of Westeros, the characters, and varied moments that can be expected in the series, global viewers have been sharing mixed reactions to the video. Several people expressed their disappointment on social media, and many also voiced support and excitement for the upcoming project.
One of the users on X shared how the teaser video does not make the series promising for them and said:
"This sh*t looks dumb. Just hurry up with the next season of HoD."
Many voiced similar disappointment with the teaser and the series on X. Some of these comments are shared below:
However, many X users also came forward to share their excitement for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. They expressed their support on the platform and said:
While several users on the internet discuss their hopes and expectations, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 1 is set to release on January 18, 2026, on HBO Max.
What is A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 1 all about?
Set 100 years before the stories shown in the Game of Thrones series, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 1 brings a unique story from the same world. The series mainly follows two characters, Ser Duncan the Tall and Egg, played by Peter Claffey and Dexter Sol Ansell, respectively.
The official logline of the series reads as follows:
"A century before the events of ‘Game of Thrones,’ two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros, a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg. Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne, and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends.”
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms will release on January 18, 2025, on HBO Max. It will take the viewers on Duncan and Egg's adventures for a total of six episodes. Further details about the release schedule for the series will be revealed soon.
Cast members of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 1
The series is inspired by George R.R. Martin's literary work, Tales of Dunk and Egg. While the teaser gives a brief glimpse of the protagonists and their journey ahead in the series, several prominent characters will also come about and bring major twists and turns in the show.
Along with Peter Claffey as Ser Duncan the Tall and Dexter Sol Ansell as Egg, there are many other cast members set to appear in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 1.
Here's a list of a few other cast members from the series:
- Daniel Ings
- Danny Web
- Bertie Carvel
- Sam Spruell
- Shaun Thomas
- Edward Ashley
- Finn Bennett
- Tanzyn Crawford
- Henry Ashton
- Youssef Kerkour
- Tom Vaughan-Lawlow
- Daniel Monks
These actors will have special roles that will shape the two protagonists' story in the upcoming show.
Stay tuned for more updates on A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 1.