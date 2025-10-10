"This sh*t looks dumb"- Internet shares mixed reactions to the latest teaser trailer of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 1

With the new updates and details being unveiled about A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 1, the latest teaser trailer video brings a deeper look at the anticipated series. Ser Duncan the Tall and Egg have a long journey full of challenges and risks ahead, and the teaser hints that things are not going to be easy for the two.

Ad

The trailer showed Duncan's struggles as a knight, trying to make his mark with his actions. Egg joins him as his young squire. The teaser trailer showed that danger lies at every step they take. The two must brave all the storms that destiny will take them through in the series.

While the teaser gives a glimpse of Westeros, the characters, and varied moments that can be expected in the series, global viewers have been sharing mixed reactions to the video. Several people expressed their disappointment on social media, and many also voiced support and excitement for the upcoming project.

Ad

Trending

One of the users on X shared how the teaser video does not make the series promising for them and said:

"This sh*t looks dumb. Just hurry up with the next season of HoD."

A screenshot of the comment on X (Image via X/@G1v3_M3_D3A7H)

Many voiced similar disappointment with the teaser and the series on X. Some of these comments are shared below:

Ad

Triggerfreak 🔼 @triggerfreak954 @DiscussingFilm What a weird trailer. Why did the first 30 seconds of this trailer fire off a bunch of jokes? Is this a lighter themed show?

Ad

Noticer Fren🎹 @nati0nalist_ @DiscussingFilm I will never watch anything Game of Thrones related after HBO allowed the series to end so miserably and did nothing to fix it.

Ad

Mason @I_Am_Mason @DiscussingFilm Wow that trailer was all over the place. Not a good first impression

Ad

SomeOldGuy @LittleKen99 @DiscussingFilm Meh, it's not exactly grabbing me by the nether regions. Where's the threat, what's the goal. All I see is is another version of A Knight's Tale, but with swearing.

Ad

FeistyB @feistybtch @DiscussingFilm They couldn’t AT LEAST make a decent trailer from the best parts? Must be pretty bad. This looks like it’s rated PG, it’s got the corny humor &amp; everything.

Ad

However, many X users also came forward to share their excitement for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. They expressed their support on the platform and said:

light+chaos @oriitsemiisan @DiscussingFilm Hold up? This looks really charming. Production design is top notch as usual. But I really like that the overall vibe seems different, a bit lighter (at least from what we've seen). Didn't think I'd be interested but I'm happy to be wrong.

Ad

SMASHER-ARC Waiter @SMASHERxSMASH @DiscussingFilm It was such a great book the trailer gives me hope

Ad

Squirrelly @squirrellyverse @DiscussingFilm Wow, looks really good. I hope it's as good as the trailer.

Ad

JU$TICE ⭕️ @justiceibjohn @DiscussingFilm Finally some good news! 🎉 The GoT universe is back and this already looks so promising. HBO never misses with these trailers. The vibe, the setting, the music — feels like coming home to Westeros. ❄️🛡️ January can’t come soon enough. My calendar is officially marked. 📅✨

Ad

Mohsin Khan @mohsinkhaniyc @DiscussingFilm Can’t wait for this one! Hope it captures the old Game of Thrones magic — with better endings this time 😅🔥

Ad

While several users on the internet discuss their hopes and expectations, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 1 is set to release on January 18, 2026, on HBO Max.

What is A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 1 all about?

A still from the teaser trailer (Image via YouTube@hbomax)

Set 100 years before the stories shown in the Game of Thrones series, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 1 brings a unique story from the same world. The series mainly follows two characters, Ser Duncan the Tall and Egg, played by Peter Claffey and Dexter Sol Ansell, respectively.

Ad

The official logline of the series reads as follows:

"A century before the events of ‘Game of Thrones,’ two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros, a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg. Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne, and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends.”

Ad

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms will release on January 18, 2025, on HBO Max. It will take the viewers on Duncan and Egg's adventures for a total of six episodes. Further details about the release schedule for the series will be revealed soon.

Cast members of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 1

A still from the teaser trailer (Image via YouTube/@hbomax)

The series is inspired by George R.R. Martin's literary work, Tales of Dunk and Egg. While the teaser gives a brief glimpse of the protagonists and their journey ahead in the series, several prominent characters will also come about and bring major twists and turns in the show.

Ad

Along with Peter Claffey as Ser Duncan the Tall and Dexter Sol Ansell as Egg, there are many other cast members set to appear in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 1.

Here's a list of a few other cast members from the series:

Daniel Ings

Danny Web

Bertie Carvel

Sam Spruell

Shaun Thomas

Edward Ashley

Finn Bennett

Tanzyn Crawford

Henry Ashton

Youssef Kerkour

Tom Vaughan-Lawlow

Daniel Monks

These actors will have special roles that will shape the two protagonists' story in the upcoming show.

Ad

Stay tuned for more updates on A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 1.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Eeshna Dashottar Journalism graduate passionate about entertainment and Hollywood world Know More