Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Friday, May 24, 2024

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Friday, May 24, 2024, bringing back another exciting episode from the 40th season of the popular game show. The game show may have begun slowly when it premiered this season due to the WGA strike but has now caught pace with some really fascinating contestants over the past few weeks.

However, the game show has yet to see a champion who stays on for a long streak. Amar Kakirde, who will return again in the upcoming episode, does show signs of one.

In the upcoming round, Amar Kakirde, a graduate student from Lake Hiawatha, New Jersey, will return for his third game against Has Karbalai, a public health advisor from Calgary, Alberta, Canada, and Anna Marie Cunningham, a market research account manager from Sellersville, Pennsylvania. Kakirde has won $24,599 in his two days and hopes to take home much more before his streak comes to an end.

Jeopardy! is one of the longest-running game shows in the history of American television. It began in the early 1960s and has since then continued to entice fans across the globe with its offbeat format and engaging nature. Over the years, the game show has built a loyal fanbase that stretches across the world. The final round of the game show plays a big part in this growing popularity.

The final round of Jeopardy! has many exciting elements that make it stand out. Among them, the ability to allow viewer participation is perhaps the best one. Viewers can be a part of the game show by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. Over the many years of the show's existence, this has become a common practice among the fans of the game show.

However, as this can still be a complicated process, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

May 24, 2024, Friday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"Preserved in a singular manuscript called Cotton MS Vitellus A XV, this epic begins with the word “Hwaet,” often translated as listen."

This question is from the category "Literature." This is another straightforward topic in a long line of similar ones in the show. This is among the most common topics in any trivia contest around the world.

In the final round of the game show, participants are provided with the solution and they have to figure out the question. This adds a layer of complexity to the tale.

Jeopardy! final solution: Friday, May 24, 2024

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows.

Clue: Preserved in a singular manuscript called Cotton MS Vitellus A XV, this epic begins with the word “Hwaet,” often translated as listen.

Solution: Beowulf.

One of the most famous epic poems of all time, Beowulf is considered one of the most important works of Old English literature.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Friday, May 24, 2024

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!