Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Wednesday, May 22, 2024

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, bringing with it another exciting round of the popular American game show. The upcoming round will mark the 183rd game of the new season, which began amid some turbulence due to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes but has now caught pace.

The past week saw Grant DeYoung being a serious threat to the contestants, but like many before him, he too failed to hit the five-game mark. Viewers are still waiting to witness a long streak in this season of the game show.

In the upcoming round of the show, freshly crowned champion, Chris D’Amico, from Lakewood, Ohio, will face off against newcomers Ellen Klages, from San Francisco, California, and Amar Kakirde, from Lake Hiawatha, New Jersey. D’Amico began his streak quite well, winning $25,100 on his very first day. He will hope to continue his streak in the upcoming days.

Jeopardy! is one of the oldest game shows in the American television industry. It began airing in 1964 and has aired 40 seasons so far. This game show continues to grow in popularity despite being decades old. This is primarily because of the show's offbeat format and engaging nature, things that have become a signature of the show. Moreover, the final round of the show also plays a crucial part in its ever-growing popularity.

The final round of Jeopardy! has many elements that make it a fan favorite. This includes the show's ability to allow viewer participation. Individuals can do this by guessing the answer to the final question ahead of the episode's release.

However, as this can be a challenging process, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

May 22, 2024, Wednesday: Today's Final Jeopardy!

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"About 70% of its people can speak Portuguese; about 20% can speak Umbundu, 8% Kikongo & 8% Kimbundu."

This question is from the category "Countries’ Languages," which is also a common trivia topic.

In the final round of the game show, participants are provided with the solution and they have to figure out the question, adding a very interesting dynamic to the tale.

Jeopardy! final solution: Wednesday, May 22, 2024

The clue and solution for the upcoming round's final question read as follows.

Solution: Angola.

Angola had a long history of Portuguese colonization, leading to most of its people speaking the European colonist's language. Umbundu, Kikongo, and Kimbundu are Angola's indigenous languages.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Wednesday, May 22, 2024

The three contestants set to be part of the upcoming round of the game show are Chris D’Amico, a verifications specialist from Lakewood, Ohio, Ellen Klages, a writer from San Francisco, California, and Amar Kakirde, a graduate student from Lake Hiawatha, New Jersey.

Fans can catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!