Jeopardy! is all set to return with a brand-new episode on Friday, November 22, 2024, bringing back another intriguing episode from the show's 41st season. Since its premiere over two months back, this season has already seen plenty of excitement, and now fans are eager to see another contestant who goes a long way as a champion. The upcoming episode will see the promising streak by Mehal Shah, who seems much more of a threat in the upcoming episode than he did in the previous one.

In the upcoming game show round, two-day champion Mehal Shah, a software engineer from Seattle, Washington, will face off against newcomers Courtney Schooley, a preschool teacher from Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Adam Hersh, an attorney from Brooklyn, New York. Mehal Shah started his streak slow but has already made up for it in the previous round. He currently has a winning of $46,062. He can cash in much more if he can replicate his performance in the prior game.

Trending

Jeopardy! is one of the oldest game shows in the world. It originally premiered back in 1964 and has since remained one of the most popular shows on American television, with time only adding to its popularity. The primary reason for this is the show's offbeat format and engaging nature, which have become a staple for the show's following. Moreover, the final round also plays a key part in this.

The final round of Jeopardy! has many elements that make it stand out. This includes the show's ability to allow viewer participation. Viewers can also take part in the game show by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. Over the years, this has become a common practice for the show's fans.

However, as this is a complicated process, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

November 22, 2024, Friday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

Expand Tweet

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"In this film Paula Alquist tells Gregory Anton, “Have you gone mad, my husband? Or is it I who am mad?”"

This question is from the category "Movies & Psychology." This is a very intriguing topic, or rather, a very intriguing blend of two topics.

Participants are provided with a solution in the final round and have to figure out the question.

Jeopardy! final solution: Friday, November 22, 2024

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows.

Clue: In this film Paula Alquist tells Gregory Anton, “Have you gone mad, my husband? Or is it I who am mad?”

Solution: Gaslight.

Ingrid Bergman and Charles Boyer starred in the 1944 film Gaslight, which contained this famous exchange. The film's title was used to describe emotional manipulation and has now become a common term.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Friday, November 22, 2024

Expand Tweet

The three contestants for the upcoming game show round are Mehal Shah, a software engineer from Seattle, Washington; Courtney Schooley, a preschool teacher from Tulsa, Oklahoma; and Adam Hersh, an attorney from Brooklyn, New York.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback