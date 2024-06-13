Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Thursday, June 13, 2024

Jeopardy! is back again with an exciting episode from its 40th season, which has been on a brilliant roll in the past few days. Not only has this season come around in a full circle after a slow start due to the WGA strike, but it is also seeing one of the best contestants ever appear on the long-running game show. The more the game show progresses, the more exciting things get all around.

In the upcoming episode of the game show, Adriana Harmeyer, an archivist from West Lafayette, Indiana, will play her astonishing 12th game. This is a better performance than anything we saw in the previous season. Harmeyer has also earned a mammoth $258,700, which puts her at number 16 of regular play winners. This means whatever happens in the upcoming episode, Adriana Harmeyer has already written her name on the pages of Jeopardy! history, and she will arguably remain the biggest winner of season 40, which is also reaching its final weeks.

Jeopardy! is one of the oldest and most renowned game shows in the history of American television. It began airing in the early 1960s and has since then continued to entertain fans across the world with its offbeat format and engaging nature, things that have become a constant part of the game show's popularity, which now stretches across the world. A huge part of this game show's all-encompassing popularity comes from the final round.

The final round of the popular game show has many elements that play a big part in pulling the crowd. This includes the ability to allow viewer participation. Viewers can participate by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. Over the years, this has become a common practice for game show fans.

However, as this can still be a complicated process, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below. Scroll on.

June 13, 2024, Thursday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"The author of this novel said of the last chapter left off U.S. editions, “My young thuggish protagonist grows up”"

This question is from the category "1960s British Novels." This is a very interesting topic for the game show fans, which is clearly narrowed down but also one that does appear in the show often.

In the upcoming game show round, participants will be provided with the solution, and they will have to figure out the question.

Jeopardy! final solution: Thursday, June 13, 2024

The clue and solution to the upcoming game show round read as follows:

Solution: A Clockwork Orange.

Anthony Burgess' A Clockwork Orange had two versions, a British one with an extra chapter 21, and an American version which was adapted into the movie. In the British version, the protagonist grows up, in accordance with Burgess's views of reform. The American one ends with no significant change to Alex.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Thursday, June 13, 2024

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Adriana Harmeyer, an archivist from West Lafayette, Indiana, Hakme Lee, a scientific instructional technician from Seattle, Washington, and Mike Flanagan, a non-profit executive from Winchester, Massachusetts.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!