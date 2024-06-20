Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Thursday, June 20, 2024

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Thursday, June 20, 2024, bringing back another exciting round from the game show's 40th season, which is in full swing now. This episode will finally introduce a new champion after three weeks of domination by Adriana Harmeyer, who finally departed the show last night after setting an all-time record. While this will be remembered for quite some time to come, today we will look forward to new contestants and new challenges.

In the upcoming round of the game show, Drew Basile, a graduate student from Birmingham, Michigan, will face off against Bob Longstreth, a Superior Court judge from San Diego, California, and Jonquil Garrick-Reynolds, a theatrical wardrobe technician from Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. Drew Basile is the giant killer who earned $23,482 on his first day in the show. He will have high expectations to shoulder after taking down Adriana Harmeyer.

Jeopardy! is one of the oldest and most renowned game shows in the history of American television. It began airing in the early 1960s and has since continued on a prolific path, becoming the most popular game show in its genre. Over the years, it has amassed a large fan following, thanks to its offbeat format and engaging nature, elements that have made it stand out from the crowd for all these years. Moreover, the final round of the game show also plays a crucial part in this ever-growing popularity.

The final round of Jeopardy! has many elements that make it stand out. This includes the game show's ability to allow viewer participation. Viewers can participate by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. Over the years, this has become a common practice for the fans of the game show.

However, as this can still be a complicated process, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode in the section below.

June 20, 2024, Thursday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"When asked if she was the inspiration for the wife in a 1922 novel, this woman replied, “No. She was much fatter”"

This question is from the category "Authors’ Wives." Though rooted in a common trivia topic, this is quite an interesting twist and will perhaps lead to a very interesting final round as well.

In the final round of the game show, participants are provided with the solution and they ave to figure out the question. This is an interesting twist that adds significantly to the intrigue of the final round.

Jeopardy! final solution: Thursday, June 20, 2024

The clue and solution to the upcoming game show round read as follows:

Clue: When asked if she was the inspiration for the wife in a 1922 novel, this woman replied, "No. She was much fatter"

Solution: Nora Joyce.

Nora Joyce was the wife of celebrated author James Joyce. James Joyce said this famous line when he was asked if Nora was the inspiration behind Molly Bloom in James Joyce’s 1922 novel Ulysses.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Thursday, June 20, 2024

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!