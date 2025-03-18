Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Tuesday, March 18, 2025

Jeopardy! is all set to come back with a new episode on March 18, 2025, bringing back more nail-biting action as another contestant looks forward to making a memorable streak. The past weeks of the game show have been very dramatic, and it should not change anytime soon either. After yesterday's game made Alex DeFrank a 2-day champion, he will hope to hit the 3-day mark today and take his winnings even further.

In the upcoming round of the game show, Alex DeFrank, an inventory specialist from Brooklyn, New York, will face off against David DeBacker, an architectural designer originally from Ypsilanti, Michigan, and Lily St. Laurent, a student assistant from Bakersfield, California. Alex DeFrank has already won an impressive $56,401 in his first two days, and if he continues his stride, he will win much more before departing the stage.

Jeopardy! dates back to the early 1960s but its appeal has hardly dwindled in the long years that followed. It has remained one of the most exciting shows on American television and maintained a huge fanbase over the years, thanks to its offbeat format and engaging nature. Moreover, the final round of the game show has also played a key role over the years.

While the final round contains multiple intriguing elements that make it stand out, the show's best feature has been its ability to allow viewer participation. Viewers can guess the answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time and be a part of the game show's proceedings. This has remained a common practice for years.

Ahead of the episode, let us go over the question and answer to the coveted final round.

March 18, 2025, Tuesday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The final question for the upcoming round reads:

"Posted over the door of this show’s setting was a notice reading “Maximum room capacity 75 persons”"

This question is from the category "Classic TV Shows." This is a fun topic that will appeal to all kinds of audiences.

Jeopardy! final solution: Tuesday, March 18, 2025

The clue and correct response for today's game are as follows:

Clue: Posted over the door of this show’s setting was a notice reading “Maximum room capacity 75 persons”

Solution: Cheers.

The location for the classic sitcom Cheers contained a sign just above the entrance that read, "Maximum room capacity 75 persons."

Jeopardy! contestants today: Tuesday, March 18, 2025

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Alex DeFrank, an inventory specialist from Brooklyn, New York, David DeBacker, an architectural designer originally from Ypsilanti, Michigan, and Lily St. Laurent, a student assistant from Bakersfield, California.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

