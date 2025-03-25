Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Tuesday, March 25, 2025

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, bringing back another exciting round from the game show's 41st season. The last few weeks of the show have seen some very strong competitors and it seems that Josh Weikert has also joined the list with another dominating performance yesterday. He also stands to gain from this round as he can still become a three-day champion.

Ad

In the upcoming round of the game show, two new contestants, Sara Balmuth, an archaeologist from Shasta Lake, California, and Eugene Huang, a teacher from Paramus, New Jersey, will play against 2-day champion Josh Weikert, a politics professor from Collegeville, Pennsylvania. Weikert has won an impressive $32,800 in his two days on the show and will look forward to making more before he is done.

Jeopardy! dates back to 1964, and with some pauses in between, it has been one of the longest-running game shows around. The show's offbeat nature and engaging format, along with the final round, has resulted in its ever-growing popularity.

Ad

Trending

The final round of the game show includes the ability to allow viewer participation. Viewers can participate by naming the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. This has remained one of the more intriguing aspects of the show.

Meet two brothers drawn into a life of crime when there father passes HERE

However, as this is still cumbersome, we have compiled the answer, along with other relevant details, in the section below.

March 25, 2025, Tuesday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

Expand Tweet

Ad

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"A biosphere reserve in Michoacán is named for these creatures that turn the forests orange & black every November."

This question is from the category "Migrations." This is not a very common topic and has not recurred in the show multiple times.

Jeopardy! final solution: Tuesday, March 25, 2025

The clue and correct response for today's game are as follows:

Ad

Clue: A biosphere reserve in Michoacán is named for these creatures that turn the forests orange & black every November.

Solution: Monarch Butterfly.

The Monarch Butterfly Biosphere Reserve is a UNESCO World Heritage Site that was established in 1980. It is situated in the Trans-Mexican Volcanic Belt pine-oak forests ecoregion on the border of Michoacán and the State of Mexico. This site is visited by millions of butterflies each year.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Tuesday, March 25, 2025

Expand Tweet

Ad

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Josh Weikert, a politics professor from Collegeville, Pennsylvania, Sara Balmuth, an archaeologist from Shasta Lake, California, and Eugene Huang, a teacher from Paramus, New Jersey.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback