Today's Pop Culture Jeopardy! recap: Wednesday, February 5, 2025 (Episode 30)

Pop Culture Jeopardy! episode 30 brings us another new game where three teams compete for a seat in the semi-finals of the game show. Following the format of the popular game show Final Jeopardy, Pop Culture Jeopardy! gives an interesting twist to the traditional format of quiz shows. Instead of following a question-and-answer format, it gives participants a clue from which they have to come to an answer. The twist is that the final answer has to be given as a question.

Pop Culture Jeopardy! pits three teams against each other and tests their knowledge of pop culture. Contestants participate in groups of three and compete for a final prize of 300,000 dollars.

Episode 30, which aired today, saw three teams, In Our Jeopardy! Era!, ‘Nother Scorcher, and Game Night Rules, compete in a high-stakes game to go onto the next level of the game show. Who takes away the prize on today's 30th episode? Find the scores and final winner of today's game below.

Pop Culture Jeopardy! Wednesday, February 5, 2025 (Episode 30) Question and Solution

Here is the Pop Culture Jeopardy! Final Jeopardy clue from the category of TV Comedies for today, Wednesday, February 5, 2025, game 30:

"Tilda Swinton, Danny Trejo, Wesley Snipes, Evan Rachel Wood & Paul Reubens all made cameos on a 2019 episode of this comedy."

The solution for the clue is as follows:

What is What We Do In The Shadows?

The five actors mentioned in the clue have played famous vampires in different movies and shows and they have all reprised these roles to cameo on this show. Tilda Swinton starred in Only Lovers Left Alive, Danny Trejo in From Dusk Till Dawn, Wesley Snipes in Blade, Evan Rachel Wood in True Blood, and Paul Reubens in the Buffy the Vampire Slayer movie. They guest star as members of the Vampiric Council in What We Do In The Shadows.

Who are the contestants for today's game?

The three contesting teams on season 1 episode 30 of Pop Culture Jeopardy! are as follows:

In Our Jeopardy! Era! : Tyler, Liza, and Courtney

: Tyler, Liza, and Courtney 'Nother Scorcher : Greer, Sarah, and Brad

: Greer, Sarah, and Brad Game Night Rules: Mike, Alessandra, and Carlos

The third quarterfinal game is between Game Night Rules, the team that won in episode 24, ‘Nother Scorcher, winner of episode 16, and In Our Jeopardy! Era!, winner of episode 18. The winning team from this game will likely be competing against the winners of quarterfinals #4 and #5, airing next week.

Pop Culture Jeopardy! Wednesday, February 5, 2025: Game stats and winner of episode 30

Today's game recap for Season 1, Episode 30 is as follows:

Jeopardy! Round:

Statistics at the first break (15 clues):

‘Nother Scorcher: 6 correct 0 incorrect

Game Night Rules: 4 correct 0 incorrect

In Our Jeopardy! Era!: 2 correct 0 incorrect

Statistics after the Jeopardy! round:

Game Night Rules: 6 correct 0 incorrect

‘Nother Scorcher: 9 correct 1 incorrect

In Our Jeopardy! Era!: 6 correct 1 incorrect

Scores after the Jeopardy! Round:

Game Night Rules: 4,800

‘Nother Scorcher: 4,200

In Our Jeopardy! Era!: 2,400

Double Jeopardy! Round:

Statistics after Double Jeopardy!:

‘Nother Scorcher: 18 correct 3 incorrect

Game Night Rules: 11 correct 1 incorrect

In Our Jeopardy! Era!: 11 correct 5 incorrect

Scores going into Finals:

‘Nother Scorcher: 13,800

Game Night Rules: 9,200

In Our Jeopardy! Era!: 0

Final result and winner

In Our Jeopardy! Era!: 0

Game Night Rules: 9,200 + 9,200 = 18,400

‘Nother Scorcher: 13,800 – 4,601 = 9,199

The winner for game 30 is Game Night Rules

Pop Culture Jeopardy! episode 28 recap, and previous recaps can also be found here.

