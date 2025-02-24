Tracker season 2 episode 11: Release date and time, plot, where to watch, and more

Tracker season 2 episode 11, titled Shades of Gray, will air on March 2, 2025, at 8 pm ET on CBS. The episode is also available to be streamed on Paramount+, where it can be viewed live or on demand. Showtime subscribers will have access to the episode on the same day.

Ad

The episode follows Colter Shaw as he searches for the son of a well-known New Jersey cupcake chain founder from the beginning of the episode. As a result of him becoming involved in a bloody mafia war, the investigation is disrupted.

As Colter navigates this dangerous underworld, the lines that serve to differentiate loyalty from betrayal become increasingly blurry, which makes his task more difficult.

The official synopsis reads:

“Lone-wolf survivalist Colter Shaw roams the country as a ‘reward seeker,’ using his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve all manner of mysteries while contending with his own fractured family.”

Ad

Trending

Release details of Tracker season 2 episode 11

Ad

The release date for Tracker season 2 episode 11 is Sunday, March 2, 2025. The episode will air at 8:00 PM ET/PT on CBS, with the option to stream on Paramount+ the day after. Below is the release time for major regions in the United States:

Time Zone Date Time Eastern Standard Time (EST) March 2, 2025 8:00 PM Central Standard Time (CST) March 2, 2025 7:00 PM Mountain Standard Time (MST) March 2, 2025 6:00 PM Pacific Standard Time (PST) March 2, 2025 5:00 PM

Ad

The episode will be available on CBS at its scheduled time and can also be streamed live or on demand via Paramount+ for Showtime subscribers. For those who prefer watching on demand, Shades of Gray will be accessible to Paramount+ Essential subscribers the following day.

Plot of the episode

In Tracker season 2 episode 11, Colter Shaw is given the mission of locating the son of a prominent chocolate cupcake chain founder from New Jersey. An investigation that starts out as a typical one quickly devolves into a chaotic situation when Colter finds himself caught up in a mafia conflict that could potentially be fatal.

Ad

In this episode, fans may have the opportunity to investigate topics such as loyalty and betrayal. There is also a possibility that Colter's tracking skills will be put to the test in a new and potentially dangerous world.

A quick recap of episode 10

Ad

Colter Shaw took on a risky case involving a biker gang and the murder of a police officer in Tracker season 2 episode 10, titled Nightingale. After observing a fatal altercation, he located Ben and Angie, who were hiding in a cabin.

Ben stepped in to protect Angie after she witnessed two gang members murder a police officer they thought was a snitch. Colter persuaded Ben to clear his name and collect evidence instead of using violence.

Ad

Colter and Ben were able to obtain video evidence from the sheriff's office as the situation worsened, but Angie and Vic, a local ally, were taken prisoner by the bikers.

The tides turned in their favor after a heated altercation, in which Colter revealed the true culprit and ensured the safety of everybody involved. Ben chose to remain by Angie's side as her bodyguard and roadie. An unexpected partnership with Sheriff Jacqueline Obradors, who was surreptitiously looking into dishonest police officers connected to the bikers, was also featured in the episode.

Ad

Production, direction, and cast

A still from Tracker season 2 (Image via CBS)

Tracker season 2 episode 11 is directed by Darren Grant and written by Travis Donnelly and Jordan Goodman. Through his role as Colter Shaw, a lone-wolf survivalist and expert tracker, Justin Hartley is the star of the show.

Ad

Robin Weigert, who plays Teddi Bruin; Abby McEnany, who plays Velma Bruin; and Eric Graise, who plays Bob Exley, are also some of the other important cast members. This episode features Michael Rady's return to the role of Elliot, which adds a layer of mystery to the overall plot.

Set to air on March 2, 2025, it will be available on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. Keep an eye on Tracker season 2 episode 11 for its twists and high-stakes plot.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback