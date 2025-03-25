Tracker season 2 episode 15: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Tracker season 2 episode 15 will be released on Sunday, March 30, 2025. It will air on CBS at 8 PM ET, continuing the show's weekly release schedule. For those who cannot watch it live, the episode will be available for streaming the next day on Paramount+.

Ad

Paramount+ provides several subscription choices, including an ad-free one with access to Showtime and some live sports. Fans without cable access can also watch the episode live via CBS-accessing services such as Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, DirectTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV.

The show follows Colter Shaw, a skilled investigator and rewardist, as he tracks down criminals across the country. As the series progresses, Shaw faces intense challenges, uncovering dark mysteries and secrets. The latest episode promises even higher stakes, bringing Shaw back into action with the help of Billie Matalon.

Ad

Trending

Colter Shaw enlists Billie Matalon in episode 15 to break into a women's prison and gather information regarding an escaped inmate and her hostage. Shaw's abilities will be put to the test on this perilous mission as he goes undercover to obtain vital intelligence. According to the official synopsis, Shaw and Matalon may face severe repercussions from this high-risk operation.

Meet two brothers drawn into a life of crime when there father passes HERE

The official synopsis of the episode reads:

“Colter recruits fellow rewardist Billie Matalon to infiltrate a women's prison in order to gain access to critical information that would help track down an escaped prisoner and her hostage."

Ad

Everything to know about Tracker season 2 episode 15

Ad

Tracker season 2 episode 15 will premiere on Sunday, March 30, 2025. The episode will air at 8 PM ET on CBS. For viewers without cable, the episode can be streamed the next day on Paramount+.

Here are the release timings for major USA regions:

Time Zone Date Time Eastern Standard Time (EST) March 30, 2025 8:00 PM Central Standard Time (CST) March 30, 2025 7:00 PM Mountain Standard Time (MST) March 30, 2025 6:00 PM Pacific Standard Time (PST) March 30, 2025 5:00 PM

Ad

The next day, Paramount+ will stream the episode. People without a CBS cable subscription can also watch the program on Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, DirectTV Stream, FuboTV, and Sling TV.

A quick recap of Tracker season 2 episode 14

Ad

Titled Exodus, Tracker season 2 episode 14 debuted on March 23, 2025. This episode tracks Colter Shaw looking into the odd disappearance of Anton, a New Orleans youth. Colter works with Detective Veach to find out what caused Anton's disappearance; he soon finds the case linked to sinister rites.

The investigation leads Colter and Veach to a dangerous confrontation with the villain Hugo, who has been orchestrating the disappearances. Colter saves Anton, but Veach is gravely hurt in the process, so fans are left anxiously waiting for the next episode to find out how the scenario develops.

Ad

Also Read: What role does Nick Gomez play in Tracker? Everything you need to know

Plot and what to expect from Tracker season 2 episode 15

Ad

Colter Shaw works with Billie Matalon in Tracker season 2 episode 15, to break into a women's prison. Their goal is to collect vital information on a hostage she is holding and an escaped prisoner.

Viewers may anticipate high-stakes action, rigorous undercover work, and the deepening dynamic between Shaw and Matalon as the episode unfolds. The story guarantees to test Shaw's abilities to the limit, therefore highlighting his desire to sacrifice everything to find the truth as well as his investigative talent.

Ad

Production, direction, and cast

Tracker season 2 episode 15 is directed by Lee Rose and produced by Justin Hartley, who also stars as the lead character, Colter Shaw. The show features a talented cast, including Sofia Pernas as Billie Matalon, a main character who comes back in this episode.

The dynamic between Colter and Billie adds complexity to the investigation, and the show continues to evolve with each episode.

Ad

All the released episodes from Tracker season 2 are now available to stream on CBS, Paramount+ with Showtime.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback