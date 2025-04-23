Tracker season 2 episode 18: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Tracker season 2 episode 18 will premiere on April 27, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. EST on CBS and can be streamed on Paramount+. For fans across the United States, this episode will be available at different times depending on the region. It is available to subscribers under either a Paramount+ with SHOWTIME or a Paramount+ Essential subscription.

Tracker season 2 episode 18, Collision, will take viewers on a wild ride with Colter Shaw as he addresses another case as the series approaches its conclusion. In this episode, Colter looks into the disappearance of young beauty queen Riley in Willow Creek, Michigan. The case has unexpected twists, and Colter and a local police officer experience romantic sparks.

Everything to know about Tracker season 2 episode 18

Release date and time

Tracker season 2 episode 18 will be released on April 27, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. EST. Fans across the U.S. can expect the following release times based on their respective time zones:

Time Zone Date Time Eastern Standard Time (EST) April 27, 2025 8:00 PM Central Standard Time (CST) April 27, 2025 7:00 PM Mountain Standard Time (MST) April 27, 2025 6:00 PM Pacific Standard Time (PST) April 27, 2025 5:00 PM

The episode will be streamed on Paramount+, with two subscription options: Paramount+ Essential and Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.

What to expect from Tracker season 2 episode 18

Tracker season 2 episode 18, titled Collision, is set in Willow Creek, Michigan, where Colter Shaw investigates the disappearance of Riley, a young woman who went missing under suspicious circumstances.

Riley was run off the road while driving home. Colter's inquiry takes him to Riley's office, where he finds out about her history and makes some startling revelations. Colter's investigation drives him to Riley's job, where he discovers her history and finds some startling secrets. Colter has to hurry to crack the case and rescue Riley as the mystery gets more involved.

A quick recap of Tracker season 2 episode 17

In Tracker season 2 episode 17, titled Memories, Colter Shaw and Randy embark on a mission to solve the mysterious disappearance of Randy's ex-girlfriend Megan and her missing friend Sonia. Megan wakes up one morning with blood on her dress and no recollection of the previous night. Concerned about her missing friend Sonia, Megan contacts Randy, who enlists Colter's help to track down the whereabouts of both women.

The investigation takes Colter and Randy to various locations, including a nightclub where they learn that Megan's ex-boyfriend, Troy, might be involved in Sonia's disappearance. As Colter and Randy dig deeper, they uncover a web of deceit involving a British mob, with Peter and Nicholas, two brothers, at the heart of the criminal activities, playing pivotal roles. The duo tracks down clues to a strip club, where they discover more about Megan's and Sonia's night, including the fact that Sonia had been drugged.

The investigation intensifies when Colter and Randy discover that Sonia was secretly married to a man involved in the mob. After a dangerous encounter with Nicholas, the brothers are confronted, and Colter and Randy ultimately rescue Sonia from harm. The two women are brought to safety, but not before the episode introduces a new mystery involving Colter’s past.

In the final moments of the episode, Colter is pressed by Randy about his personal life, specifically about his love life. Colter’s elusive response hints at a past relationship that was significant but remains unresolved, adding a layer of emotional depth to his character.

The cryptic nature of Colter’s statement, referring to "the one who got away," sparks curiosity among fans about Colter's emotional history. This mystery, along with the intense case involving the mob, sets the stage for future episodes, ensuring that viewers are eager for what comes next.

More about Tracker season 2

Colter Shaw, played by Justin Hartley, is a tracker and survivalist who uses his abilities to solve challenging cases in the show. Melissa Roxburgh, who plays Colter's sister Dory, joins Hartley as the season progresses and her role becomes more significant.

Tracker season 2 episode 18 will be streaming on CBS and Paramount+ with Showtime.

