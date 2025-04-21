Tracker season 2 episode 17 ending explained: What happens to Megan and Sonia?

Tracker season 2 episode 17, titled Memories, premiered on April 20, 2025, taking viewers on another intense journey alongside the stoic and unflappable Colter Shaw (played by Justin Hartley).

In this episode, Colter and Bobby's cousin Randy (Chris Lee) head to Reno to solve a mysterious case involving Randy's ex-girlfriend Megan, whose friend Sonia has gone missing under suspicious circumstances. The case rapidly escalates as the investigation uncovers dark secrets and dangerous criminals connected to a British mob.

The story follows Megan, who wakes up with blood on her dress and no recollection of the last night. She phones Randy for assistance and, with Colter, they follow Megan's path back, revealing a tangled web of murder, abduction, and fraud.

Colter and Randy encounter many obstacles and come face to face with two brothers, Peter and Nicholas, engaged in illicit activities as they explore deeper. Their inquiry takes them to a fatal conflict where Colter's fast thinking and Randy's abilities are challenged.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers. Reader's discretion is advised.

Megan and Sonia are both rescued by Colter and Randy after a dangerous encounter with a British mob. Megan is reunited with Randy, while Sonia is saved from being killed by Nicholas, and they both return safely to the hotel.

A revelation and a new mystery in Tracker season 2 episode 17

A still from Tracker season 2 episode 17 (Image via CBS)

In Tracker season 2 episode 17, the ending delivers both resolution and a new mystery. After Colter and Randy successfully rescue Sonia and defeat the men working for the British mobsters, they return to the hotel, only to find that Nicholas and his men have captured Megan.

A tense standoff ensues, but with Randy’s help, Colter is able to defeat the armed assailants. The police quickly arrive, taking the criminals into custody. Meanwhile, Colter and Randy share a quiet moment, reflecting on their actions and the events of the day.

However, the most significant moment comes when Randy attempts to probe Colter about his own personal life. Randy is curious about Colter’s love life, repeatedly asking if there’s someone special. Colter’s response is elusive, but he hints at a past love that got away.

This mysterious reference to “the one who got away” raises numerous questions: Who is this person, and why hasn’t Colter moved on? The cryptic nature of this statement suggests that Colter’s emotional barriers might be starting to crack, and fans can expect this mystery to play a larger role in future episodes.

The investigation and key incidents in Tracker season 2 episode 17

A still from Tracker season 2 episode 17 (Image via CBS)

In Tracker season 2 episode 17, the investigation starts when Megan wakes up with only a dim memory of the previous night—a wild night spent with her friend Sonia. Megan admits she is concerned because she can't recall what happened, and Sonia is missing when Randy and Colter get there.

Following the trail, Colter and Randy go to a nightclub where they find out that Troy, Megan's ex-boyfriend, has arrived and caused a commotion. After a fight breaks out between Troy and the women, Colter becomes certain that Troy might be connected to Sonia's disappearance.

A still from Tracker season 2 episode 17 (Image via CBS)

A breakthrough occurs when Bobby, Colter’s hacker ally, tracks Troy’s car and uncovers the chilling truth: Troy had kidnapped a male stripper, Ricky the Stallion, after mistakenly believing he was flirting with Megan.

The investigation then leads Colter and Randy to a strip club, where they discover more about Megan’s and Sonia’s night, including the fact that Sonia wanted to get married. They also uncovered that the men from the VIP lounge had a hand in helping the women leave the club unharmed.

In the next phase of the investigation, Colter and Randy trace the clues to a wedding chapel where Sonia had been married, and the footage reveals that she had been drugged.

They learn that the men behind the wedding were part of a British mob, and the groom, Peter Bronwen, along with his brother Nicholas, is involved in illegal activities, including murder. The tension builds as Colter and Randy prepare to confront these criminals head-on.

The high-stakes rescue and conclusion

A still from Tracker season 2 episode 17 (Image via CBS)

The climax of Tracker season 2 episode 17 comes when Colter and Randy track down Peter and Nicholas. The two brothers are at odds, with Peter trying to protect Sonia and Nicholas determined to kill her.

After a harrowing escape and a final showdown with Nicholas’s men, Colter and Randy manage to rescue Sonia and bring her to safety. Nicholas and Peter are taken into custody; Velma, a character who has been a consistent support all season, says the police have been pursuing the siblings for some time.

Back at the hotel, Megan and Randy have a heart-to-heart. Randy admits that he has regrets about their past relationship and expresses a desire to start over. Megan agrees, suggesting they take things slowly.

However, the final moments of the episode reveal Colter’s continued emotional distance. Randy, curious about Colter’s past, tries to probe further about the “one who got away,” but Colter’s reluctance to share anything more than a vague comment hints at unresolved feelings.

Who is Colter Shaw’s “One who got away” in Tracker season 2 episode 17?

A still from Tracker season 2 episode 17 (Image via CBS)

The mystery surrounding Colter Shaw's "one who got away" deepens the series' appeal by provoking fan theories and conjecture. Colter's past love could be anyone from his past interactions, including Billie (Sofia Pernas), with whom Colter momentarily linked in a previous episode, or Reenie (Fiona Rene), who has had a tumultuous relationship with Colter.

Another possibility is Camile (Floriana Lima), who had unresolved feelings with Colter after he shut down her sister’s case. Whoever this mysterious person is, it’s clear that Colter’s emotional walls are starting to show cracks.

One of Colter's defining characteristics is his reluctance to discuss his past, particularly relationships of all kinds. Tracker, on the other hand, is likely to uncover more information about his past as he develops, therefore exposing the identity of the "one who got away."

Tracker season 2 episode 17 is now available to stream on CBS and Paramount+ with Showtime.

