Tracker season 2 episode 19: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Tracker season 2 episode 19 will air on CBS on May 4, 2025, at 8:00 PM ET. The episode, titled Rules of the Game, marks another thrilling chapter in the series. Fans can watch the episode live on CBS or stream it on Paramount+, which offers several subscription choices.

The next episode explores a risky case involving Colter Shaw and his coworker Reenie. The stakes increase as the two become embroiled in a personal grudge. Colter is hired by Reenie's client, Leo Sharf, to find his missing assistant, but things quickly take a dangerous turn, putting both Reenie and Colter in danger.

Colter Shaw, the world's top tracker, and lone-wolf survivalist, is the subject of Tracker, which chronicles his intense investigations. He deals with a high-stakes kidnapping case in Tracker season 2 episode 19, which rapidly gets out of hand and jeopardizes his and his friend Reenie's lives. As the plot develops, Colter learns that the stakes are greater than a straightforward corporate kidnapping.

Everything to know about Tracker season 2 episode 19

Release date, time, and where to watch

Tracker season 2 episode 19 will be released on CBS on May 4, 2025, at 8:00 PM ET. The episode will be available for streaming on Paramount+, allowing viewers to watch it on demand. Below are the release times for major U.S. regions:

Time Zone Date Time Eastern Standard Time (EST) May 4, 2025 8 PM Central Standard Time (CST) May 4, 2025 7 PM Mountain Standard Time (MST) May 4, 2025 6 PM Pacific Standard Time (PST) May 4, 2025 5 PM

The episode will air on CBS at the listed time. For viewers who wish to stream it, it can be accessed via Paramount+, with subscription options including the Essential Plan and Paramount+ with Showtime. The service allows simultaneous streaming on multiple devices, and the Showtime plan offers ad-free viewing and additional content access.

What to expect in Tracker season 2 episode 19

Fans of Tracker season 2 episode 19 can expect a mix of action, tension, and deep personal stakes. Colter Shaw and Reenie are thrust into a personal vendetta as they work on a missing assistant case, but things take a dangerous turn.

Exploring more than just a kidnapping, Tracker season 2 episode 19 reveals a deeper conspiracy that will challenge both characters. The involvement of Reenie's client, Leo Sharf, and the increasing peril to Reenie's life add emotional weight, making it one of the most suspenseful episodes of the season.

A quick recap of Tracker season 2 episode 18

Tracker season 2 episode 18, titled Collision, follows Colter Shaw as he investigates the mysterious disappearance of Riley Adams, a former beauty queen from the small town of Willow Creek, Michigan.

Riley's disappearance seems linked to a car accident, but Colter uncovers shocking secrets as he investigates. Monica and Tyler Harper abducted Riley, a desperate couple trying to have a child, who saw Riley's pregnancy as their only chance.

Colter's investigation leads him to discover that Riley had been unknowingly targeted because of her pregnancy. When he investigates Riley's disappearance, he finds a disturbing link to Cheryl, her stalker. Cheryl's obsession with Riley is unsettling, but Colter realizes the Harpers' extreme acts were motivated by their desire to have children.

In a turn of events, Colter tracks down the Harpers and finds Riley captive in a hidden attic. A tense confrontation follows, with Monica threatening Riley's life unless Colter backs off. However, Colter uses his expertise and understanding of Monica's motives to defuse the situation, ultimately saving Riley and her unborn child just in time.

The episode concludes with a dramatic resolution—Riley is safely returned to her family, and Colter's investigation is complete. However, Colter's emotional price is obvious, showing how much the situation has impacted him. One of the most powerful episodes of the season, this one investigates Colter's personal weaknesses and professional skills.

Every released episode of Tracker season 2 is now available to stream on CBS and Paramount+ with Showtime. Stay tuned for more updates on Tracker season 2 as the storyline progresses.

