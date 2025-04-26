What time will Tracker season 2 episode 18 be released on CBS? Release timings for all regions

Tracker season 2 episode 18 is set to premiere on April 27, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. EST on CBS. Fans of the action-packed series will also be able to stream this episode on Paramount+, accessible to both Paramount+ Essential and Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers.

Tracker follows Colter Shaw, a lone-wolf survivalist who solves challenging cases across the nation using his professional tracking abilities. Titled Collision, the upcoming episode will see Colter embarking on a new investigation to find out what happened to Riley, a young beauty queen from Willow Creek, Michigan.

The episode will take Colter on a tense investigation, leading him to uncover shocking secrets about Riley's past. As the case unravels, Colter and a local detective, Katie, begin to form a unique bond. The mystery intensifies as Colter tracks down key clues and uncovers a hidden side to Riley’s life that could explain her disappearance.

Tracker season 2 episode 18 release time for all USA regions

Below are the release times for Tracker season 2 episode 18 across various U.S. regions:

Time Zone Date Time Eastern Standard Time (EST) April 27, 2025 8:00 PM Central Standard Time (CST) April 27, 2025 7:00 PM Mountain Standard Time (MST) April 27, 2025 6:00 PM Pacific Standard Time (PST) April 27, 2025 5:00 PM

As indicated, the premiere time may vary depending on your region, but viewers across the United States will be able to watch the new episode on CBS or stream it via Paramount+.

What to expect from Tracker season 2 episode 18?

In Tracker season 2 episode 18, Colter Shaw is tasked with investigating the mysterious disappearance of Riley, a young beauty queen from Willow Creek, Michigan. The episode, titled Collision, takes a dramatic turn as Colter uncovers startling revelations about Riley's past.

Riley was reportedly run off the road while driving home, and Colter’s investigation leads him to a local garden center, where he discovers more about her hidden life. As Colter and Katie work together to crack the case, they find a deeper mystery tied to Riley’s history. Expect high stakes, intense action, and an emerging romantic connection between Colter and Katie.

What happened in episode 17?

In Tracker season 2 episode 17, titled Memories, Colter Shaw and his partner Randy are thrust into a case involving the mysterious disappearance of Randy’s ex-girlfriend Megan and her friend Sonia. After Megan wakes up with blood on her dress and no memory of the previous night, Randy enlists Colter’s help to find both women.

Their investigation leads them to a nightclub, where they discover that Megan’s ex-boyfriend, Troy, may be involved in Sonia’s disappearance. As they dig deeper, they uncover a criminal network linked to a British mob. The episode culminates in a dangerous confrontation with the mob, leading to Sonia’s rescue and the introduction of a new mystery tied to Colter’s past.

Production, direction, and cast of Tracker season 2

Tracker season 2 is based on Jeffery Deaver's novel The Never Game, featuring a script that highlights gripping mystery and intense action sequences.

Justin Hartley stars as Colter Shaw, with Melissa Roxburgh playing his sister, Dory. The ensemble cast features many well-known actors, helping to create the exciting story of the series. While maintaining the mystery component, the show explores Colter's emotional path more as it goes.

Tracker season 2 episode 17, along with all previously released episodes, is now available to stream on CBS and Paramount+ with Showtime. Stay tuned for more updates on Tracker season 2 episode 18 and other similar projects as the year progresses.

