Trainwreck: Storm Area 51 - Release date & time, where to watch, and more

Trainwreck: Storm Area 51 is set to premiere globally on Tuesday, July 29, 2025, at 12:00 AM PT exclusively on Netflix. It is Netflix's final episode in its Trainwreck documentary series. It is based on an infamous viral event that took place in 2019, which started as a Facebook joke and ended with federal warnings, music festivals, and a trickle of determined alien enthusiasts in the Nevada desert.

Trainwreck: Storm Area 51 documents Matty Roberts, the 20-year-old who created the Facebook event "Storm Area 51, They Can't Stop All of Us," and provides insight on how this satirical online post went from an Internet joke to a real-life media frenzy. It involved millions of users, military interference, and culminated in a get-together that was fueled by strange Internet energy.

Jack Macinnes directed this episode in the Trainwreck series. He is joined by Raw and BBH, who produced previous entries in the series, including Poop Cruise and The Astroworld Tragedy.

Using first-person interviews, archival visuals, and a cast of UFO hunters, meme creators, military personnel, and YouTubers, this documentary truly demonstrates one of the most absurd moments in Internet history.

When and where to watch Trainwreck: Storm Area 51

Trainwreck: Storm Area 51 is scheduled to release on Netflix on Tuesday, July 29, 2025, at 12:00 AM PT. The episode is the eighth and last episode of the Trainwreck series, which will be available to stream with a regular Netflix subscription on web and mobile platforms. The documentary is approximately one hour and 30 minutes long and is rated TV-MA for mature content.

Below is a breakdown of the release time across various time zones:

Time Zone Release Date and Time Pacific Time (PT) July 29, 2025, 12:00 am Eastern Time (ET) July 29, 2025, 3:00 am Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) July 29, 2025, 7:00 am Indian Standard Time (IST) July 29, 2025, 12:30 pm Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) July 29, 2025, 5:00 pm

To access Trainwreck: Storm Area 51, Netflix users must subscribe to one of the available plans. As of 2025, U.S. subscribers can choose from:

Standard with Ads: $7.99/month (1080p, ads, two simultaneous streams)

Standard: $17.99/month (1080p, ad-free, two simultaneous streams)

Premium: $24.99/month (4K, ad-free, four simultaneous streams, spatial audio)

In India, the Basic plan is priced at ₹199/month, while the Standard plan costs ₹499/month. Prices may vary depending on location and availability. Viewers are advised to check Netflix’s website for region-specific rates.

What is Trainwreck: Storm Area 51 about?

Trainwreck: Storm Area 51 recalls the viral endeavor that was not meant to be taken seriously. In 2019, Matty Roberts posted a Facebook event jokingly suggesting to the public to "storm" the secretive U.S. military base Area 51 to "see them aliens."

As per Forbes, over 3.5 million people said that they would be "going" or "interested," expecting to face no fallout from their actions. The U.S. government reacted with warnings, restricted airspace, and active patrols, while two music festivals emerged nearby to capitalize on curious would-be attendees.

Despite the online fanfare, only about 150 people descended in the vicinity of Area 51, and around 40 of those made it to the gates, but none breached the property, as per Forbes. Instead, many took advantage of the weekend to have a desert party with costumes and alien-themed activities.

The Netflix documentary reveals the size of the digital movement, talks to key players like Roberts, and explains why the juvenile post became an issue of national security.

Trainwreck: Storm Area 51 will be available to stream on Netflix from July 29, 2025.

