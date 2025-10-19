Tulsa King season 3 episode 6 release date and time, what’s next, and everything you need to know

Tulsa King season 3 continues its weekly run on Paramount+, with episode 6 scheduled to be released on Sunday, October 26, 2025. The crime drama by Taylor Sheridan stars Sylvester Stallone as Dwight "The General" Manfredi. He runs his illegal business in Tulsa while dealing with increasing pressure from police authorities and other groups.
The third season started on September 21, 2025, and it stars Andrea Savage, Martin Starr, Jay Will, Garrett Hedlund, Dana Delany, and Domenick Lombardozzi, as well as Frank Grillo and Samuel L. Jackson in crucial roles. Episode 6 will pick up where episode 5 left off, with Bill Bevilaqua being arrested.
When does Tulsa King season 3 episode 6 come out? Release time for all major time zones
Tulsa King season 3 episode 6 will be released on Sunday, October 26, 2025 on Paramount+. New episodes drop at the same time every week, following the streaming platform’s global schedule.
Episode 6 will stream exclusively on Paramount+. A subscription is required, and previous episodes of Tulsa King season 3 are also available on the platform.
How many episodes of Tulsa King season 3 are left?
There are 10 episodes in the third season of Tulsa King. Episode 6 marks the entry into the second half of the season, with four episodes remaining:
- Episode 7 – November 2, 2025
- Episode 8 – November 9, 2025
- Episode 9 – November 16, 2025
- Episode 10 (Finale) – November 23, 2025
A brief recap of Tulsa King season 3 episode 5
Episode 5 follows Dwight and his crew as they attempt to recover stolen liquor from the Dunmires. After Serenity and Cole set up Tyson, he finds out where the stolen wine is, which leads to a fight between Dwight and Jeremiah Dunmire.
Even though they got the alcohol back, things become worse during the launch party for Montague Distilleries. A health inspector comes by but subsequently dies by accident in the barrel room.
Bill agrees with Dwight but later asks him about a covert meeting with Deacon. Bill is caught by police immediately after leaving Dwight's house, and suspicion builds. The source of the arrest remains unknown at the end of the episode.
Major events to expect from Tulsa King season 3 episode 6
Episode 6 is expected to escalate the conflicts forming around Dwight as he battles pressure from multiple sides. The next episode may include the following developments:
- Dwight addresses Bill's arrest: Dwight grapples with the consequences of Bill's detention. He investigates who was responsible and reassesses trust within his circle. The arrest may link to Musso, Jeremiah, or federal authorities watching Dwight’s operation.
- Jeremiah retaliates after the launch party: Following the disrupted distillery event, Jeremiah may launch a counterattack against Dwight to regain control over the liquor trade and preserve the Dunmire name. He could also use law enforcement and political influence against Dwight.
- Deacon’s role expands: After Dwight meets with explosives expert Deacon, their deal moves forward. The plan to target the Dunmires may progress in Episode 6, introducing high-risk operations and potential exposure to law enforcement surveillance.
What’s next for Tulsa King season 3?
Episode 6 is expected to be a turning moment. As betrayals grow and different criminal groups come together, tensions will reach unprecedented heights. The complete course of the third season of Tulsa King leads toward bigger alliances and new enemies forming, which will lead to the last four episodes of the season.
Fans can stream Tulsa King season 3 episode 6 exclusively on Paramount+ on Sunday, October 26. Stay tuned each week for new episodes.