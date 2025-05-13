TWD Dead City season 2 episode 3 teaser sees Maggie in a pickle as Negan flips the script

TWD Dead City season 2 episode 3 is scheduled to release on May 18, 2025, on AMC. Brenna Kouf and Ed Ornelas serve as the writer and director of the episode, which is titled Why Did the Mainlanders Cross the River?. The teaser, released on May 11, shows Negan going on a hunt for the ferry survivors, including Maggie and Hershel, at the behest of the Dama.

The second installment, which premiered on May 4, spans eight episodes. Created by Eli Jorné, the series is a sequel to the hit AMC series, The Walking Dead. It is executive produced by Robert Kirkman, Brian Bockrath, Michael E. Satrazemis, and Scott M. Gimple, among others.

The synopsis of TWD Dead City season 2 episode 3, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

"Negan tries something new with The Croat; Maggie travels into a dangerous, surprising place."

What to expect from TWD Dead City season 2 episode 3?

As per the teaser, TWD Dead City season 2 episode 3 will feature Negan going on a quest to find and kill the ferry survivors on the outskirts of Manhattan. His actions helped save Maggie and Hershel's lives in the last episode. However, the Dama tests his loyalty by forcing him to track down and kill the mother-son duo, along with the rest of the group.

Since she killed Negan's friend, Victor, in episode 2, Negan knows better than to test the Dama. Furthermore, Jeffrey Dean Morgan told Deadline on May 4, 2025, that Negan and Maggie will come face-to-face in episode 4, thus, confirming that the two will not cross paths in the upcoming episode.

But Maggie and the ferry survivors will face other obstacles as they make their way inside Central Park. They will come across new threats in the form of other survivors and zombies.

Maggie will also have to grapple with her son's betrayal in TWD Dead City season 2 episode 3. As seen earlier, Hershel was the one to alert the Croat about the New Babylon's arrival in Manhattan, which ended up claiming the lives of several members in an explosive attack.

The upcoming episode will shed light on Hershel's motivations and his true connection with the Dama, as the two are seen together at the end of the teaser trailer.

A brief recap of TWD Dead City season 2 so far

TWD Dead City season 2 picks up one year after the events of the season 1 finale. Maggie's relatively peaceful life with Hershel and Ginny is interrupted with the arrival of the New Babylon Federation. Colonel Perlie Armstrong and Governor Charlie Byrd intend to recruit members for their mission to reclaim Manhattan. Maggie willingly goes with them on the condition that they don't force others to join them.

Their motive, however, is to get a hold of Burazi's supply of methane as New Babylon's ethanol supply was damaged by a moth infestation.

Moreover, Maggie's decision to leave causes tension with Hershel and he eventually joins his mother in episode 2. The New Babylon reaches Manhattan on a ferry, but the Croat and the Dama plan a surprise attack with mine explosions after getting tipped off by Hershel. Negan sets walker bombs on members of the New Babylon, which kills most of them. In the end, the Burazi capture their historian, Benjamin Pierce.

Negan allows Hershel and Maggie to escape the attack in a small boat, which does not go down well with the Dama. She kills Negan's new friend, Victor, as punishment, to keep Negan in line. After surviving the attack, Maggie, Hershel, Ginny, Perlie, and others take refuge in Manhattan's Central Park.

Watch TWD Dead City season 2 episode 3 at 9 pm ET/12 am PT on Sunday, May 18, 2025, on AMC.

