Tyler Perry's Sistas season 9 episode 5 ending explained: What triggers Karen’s breaking point?

On August 13, 2025, Tyler Perry's Sistas season 9 episode 5, Heavy Is the Crown, was released on BET. It picked up from the events of episode 4, which ended with Sabrina and Rich arguing behind closed doors as Penelope walked into the room. While Sabrina dealt with her problems, the rest of the sistas struggled to maintain their own lives, with everyone going through their own complex challenges.Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers and details for Tyler Perry's Sistas season 9 episode 5. Reader discretion is advised.Unlike the earlier episodes, which focused largely on Karen and the complications arising from her pregnancy, Tyler Perry's Sistas season 9 episode 5 focused on the group as a whole. However, a major climactic moment concerned Karen as her post-partum depression took a turn for the worse.When left alone with her newborn baby, Faith, Karen believes that she is no longer fit to be a mother and walks away from her crying child, apologising as she shuts the door on the baby. Danni and Sabrina, meanwhile, deal with the fallout from their relationships with both their respective partners, causing their fair share of problems in Tyler Perry's Sistas season 9 episode 5.Zac and Karen are still struggling to cope with their loss in Tyler Perry's Sistas season 9 episode 5 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhile Tyler Perry’s Sistas season 9 episode 5 kicked off by reintroducing the issues Sabrina, Andi, and Danni were facing, it eventually moved to Karen and her struggles. The scene opened with Lisa, Karen’s mother, and Aaron having a conversation with the two, still concerned about her.After Aaron voices his own concerns about Karen, Lisa asks him to have a conversation with her. However, while Aaron tries to comfort Karen and talk to her, she only says, “I’m not meant to be a mother,” leaving him shocked.He reassures her, tells her that there are people who love her, especially her daughter, and want her to get back on her feet. However, while it seems to have some effect on her, when Aaron leaves her alone with Faith, Karen panics.Things become even worse when Faith starts crying, and while Karen attempts to soothe the baby, her mind refuses to let her close; instead, she walks away. She believes that she’s not enough for Faith and that her daughter deserves better, and she closes the door on the crying baby.Tyler Perry’s Sistas season 9 episode 5, Heavy Is The Crown (Image via BET)Meanwhile, Zac is going through his own rollercoaster of emotions, still struggling to deal with the loss. He has been constantly drinking, barely eating, even when Fatima orders him some food.However, after throwing a glass across the room, he attempts to get himself together and manages to sit down to play some video games. That’s when Danni walks in and the two share a joint together, which seems to settle Zac down.He opens up to her and tells her that he believes Karen lost the baby because of him, but Danni shuts the thought down. Instead, she asks him to show up for Fatima and their baby that she’s carrying while agreeing that he has every right to be as mad as he wants at the world for his loss.It seems to ease Zac’s nerves as the two of them then start cracking jokes about how Zac hasn’t showered yet.Danni and Sabrina are forced to deal with the fallout from their respective relationships in Tyler Perry's Sistas season 9 episode 5Tyler Perry’s Sistas season 9 episode 5, Heavy Is The Crown (Image via BET)After spending the first three episodes in the hospital and dealing with the complications from Karen’s pregnancy, Danni and Sabrina finally returned to their everyday lives in episode 4. However, things are far from normal for the two as their respective boyfriends decided to cause some chaos.Danni’s boyfriend, Tony, chose to quit his job in Tyler Perry's sistas season 9 episode 5 so that he wouldn’t have to move to Alaska and be in a long-distance relationship. That doesn’t sit well with Danni, who is now worried about how he will survive and live the rest of his life.Tony, on the other hand, seems the least bit concerned as he believes that this is all part of the universe’s plan for him. While Danni tries to get him to understand that he has bills to pay and other responsibilities, Tony doesn't appear bothered, which further concerns Danni. Although she brushed it off, saying she’s supporting his decision to quit.Tyler Perry’s Sistas season 9 episode 5, Heavy Is The Crown (Image via BET)However, when she meets Zac later during Tyler Perry's Sistas season 9 episode 5, she believes that she will end up supporting him financially. Sabrina, on the other hand, was dealing with Rich and their breakup in her office, where the two of them were involved in an all-out screaming match. Penelope walks in at that exact moment and attempts to talk to Sabrina, to explain the situation.She even attempts to tell Sabrina that they are just friends, but she refuses to listen and instead demands that the two of them leave her office. They make one more attempt to persuade her to listen to them, but Sabrina steps up to Penelope and angrily asks her to get out and take Rich with her.The two eventually give up, which leaves the future of Sabrina’s relationship up in the air by the end of Tyler Perry's Sistas season 9 episode 5.Interested viewers can watch Tyler Perry’s Sistas season 9 episode 5 on BET.