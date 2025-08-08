Tyler Perry’s Sistas season 9 episode 5 release date and time, what’s next, and everything you need to know

Tyler Perry’s Sistas season 9 episode 5, titled Heavy Is The Crown, will premiere on August 13, 2025, on BET. After the harrowing first three episodes of the season, episode 4 delved into Karen and Zac's grief following the heartbreaking loss of one of their twins. The former opts to retreat into isolation using sleep as her only escape from the anguish of overwhelming guilt and trauma.Meanwhile, Fatima attempts to help Zac, but he also opts to deal with his emotional turmoil on his own. However, a subplot develops when Andi gets a call from Dr Vaughn, and sparks start to develop between the two. He also tells her that Dr Cruise has had issues in the past, which reignites her determination to investigate the doctor’s negligent practices.The episode continues the trend that season 9 started, continuing to explore discrimination within healthcare systems that fail Black women. Danni and Sabrina also deal with their issues within their relationships, as Karen continues to isolate herself from friends and family.It leads to the group's dynamics shifting as they attempt to support her while managing their emotional responses to the tragedy in Tyler Perry’s Sistas season 9 episode 5.When does Tyler Perry’s Sistas season 9 episode 5 come out? Release time for all major time zonesTyler Perry’s Sistas season 9 episode 4, One Is The Loneliest Number (Image via BET)Tyler Perry's Sistas season 9 episode 5, titled &quot;Heavy Is The Crown,&quot; premieres August 13, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET/PT on BET. Following the emotional fallout from Karen and Zac’s tragic loss in episode 4, viewers are eager to see how the story continues.RegionsRelease dateRelease TimePacific TimeAugust 136:00 pm PTCentral TimeAugust 138:00 pm CTMountain TimeAugust 137:00 pm MTGreenwich Mean TimeAugust 142:00 am GMTBritish Summer TimeAugust 142:00 am BSTIndia Standard TimeAugust 146:30 am ISTAustralian Eastern Standard TimeAugust 1411:00 am AESTHow many episodes are left in Tyler Perry’s Sistas season 9?Following the August 6 premiere of &quot;One Is the Loneliest Number,&quot; Tyler Perry's Sistas season 9 has approximately 18 episodes remaining in its run. While season 1 of the series featured 25 episodes, every subsequent season has maintained a consistent 22-episode format. Currently, BET has officially confirmed and scheduled the next five upcoming episodes:Episode 5: &quot;Heavy Is the Crown&quot; - August 13, 2025Episode 6: &quot;New Normal&quot; - August 20, 2025Episode 7: &quot;Cutting Ties&quot; - August 27, 2025Episode 8: TBA - September 3, 2025Episode 9: TBA - September 10, 2025A brief recap of Tyler Perry’s Sistas season 9 episode 4 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostEpisode 4 kicks off with Karen returning home after her long ordeal in the hospital, but looking worse for wear after the grief and emotional turmoil the hospital put her through. She immediately isolates herself as the rest of the group returns to their respective lives. Andi returns to work for the first time in days, while Danni and Sabrina also do the same.However, Fatima had taken a few days off to be with Zac to help him through his own suffering after losing his child. She also returned to work in episode 4, as much like Karen, Zac wanted to deal with things on his own. He finds himself emotionally devastated, convinced the stillborn baby was his daughter, while Fatima attempts to console him. But her attempts seem to upset Zac somewhat.Lisa stays with Karen, concerned about her daughter's withdrawal from everyone, including her newborn. Meanwhile, Andi gets a call from a concerned Dr Vaughn, who is worried about Karen. She gives him an update, and Vaughn lets it slip that this is not the first time Dr Cruise has been negligent with a patient.Andi convinces him to give her more information, and he tells her that Cruise has been hit with lawsuits before, but the hospital has swept things under the rug. That changes things for her, and she tells Vaughn that she plans on doing something with that information. Both Danni and Sabrina, on the other hand, are dealing with their issues after the decisions their respective boyfriends make.Tony, Danni’s boyfriend, decides to quit his job while Rich, Sabrina’s ex-boyfriend, barges into her office and they have a shouting match over his presumed affair. The episode ends with Penelope, Rich’s presumed mistress, walking into Sabrina’s office demanding to speak to her.That sets things up perfectly for Tyler Perry’s Sistas season 9 episode 5 with more than a few plot lines to explore for the creative team.What to expect from Tyler Perry’s Sistas season 9 episode 5?Tyler Perry’s Sistas season 9 episode 4, One Is The Loneliest Number (Image via BET)Following the group’s emotional journey through grief in episode 4, Tyler Perry's Sistas season 9 episode 5, titled &quot;Heavy Is The Crown,&quot; will likely explore how they begin to heal. The episode will likely focus on Karen’s depression as she faces the reality of caring for her surviving child while mourning the one she lost.It will likely explore how Lisa and the sistas attempt to help their friend deal with the loss and get back on her feet. Beyond that, following her conversation with Dr Vaughn, the episode could potentially focus on Andi's investigation into Dr. Cruise's medical negligence.The end of episode 4 showed her keen on being an advocate for her friend and other women, which could potentially lead to a big case soon. Meanwhile, the episode 5 preview showed both Sabrina and Danni dealing with their issues in their respective relationships after Rich and Tony made decisions on their own.The preview of Tyler Perry's Sistas season 9 episode 5 showcased Rich and Sabrina continuing their argument inside her office with, unbeknownst to them, Penelope about to enter the fray. Danni and Tony, on the other hand, argue after he quit his job, with her upset that he unilaterally took it upon himself to do so. It leaves a lot to explore in Tyler Perry’s Sistas season 9 episode 5.Interested viewers can watch Tyler Perry’s Sistas season 9 episode 5 on BET.