Tyler Perry’s Sistas season 9 episode 3 ending explained: Does Karen die?

Tyler Perry's Sistas season 9 episode 3, titled Having Faith, premiered on July 31, 2025, on BET. It picked up where episode 2 left off after Karen lost consciousness and doctors rushed in to perform an emergency C-section. The women were left in an emotional disarray as tensions kept rising after they were sent out of the room by Dr. Vaughn and his team.Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers and details for Tyler Perry's Sistas season 9 episode 3. Reader discretion is advised.Episode 3 reaches its climax when Vaughn and a nurse step out to talk to the group while Fatima spots Zac Taylor running into a store room, arriving just as he kicks a tray of medical equipment. They learn that while Karen and one twin are alive, the other is a stillborn, just as Dr Vaughn suspected it would be in the previous episode.However, Vaughn also tells the group that Karen is exhausted and in bad shape after the delivery process, but the women in Tyler Perry's Sistas season 9 episode 3 insist on seeing their best friend. The episode ends with concerns about Karen and Zac's mental health, with the two parents devastated by the loss of their child.Tyler Perry's Sistas season 9 episode 3 forces the sistas to bide their time for good news After being kicked out of Karen's room to let Dr. Vaughn and his team perform the emergency C-section, the group are left in the dark as only immediate family get updates. Only Karen's mother, Lisa, and the two fathers of the twins, Zac and Aaron, are allowed in the room. Thus, the focus of Tyler Perry's Sistas season 9 episode 3, this time, isn't on Karen but rather on the quiet waiting and emotional turmoil that her closest friends are put through.Andi confronts Dr. Cruise and tells him that what has happened so far to Karen and what is still happening to her is completely his fault. But he doubles down on his stance that the routine he followed was right. He also says that if anything does happen to Karen, it would be because of her small stature, being unable to carry twins.That infuriates Andi as Cruise walks away, returning to the waiting room to wait with the group. Sabrina and Danni have a heart-to-heart during Andy's confrontation, with Sabrina telling Danni that she caught Rich, her partner, cheating on her with Penelope.Danni also opens up, telling Sabrina that she might have to move to Alaska or be forced to quit her job, which could affect her relationship. The four women (Fatima, Danni, Andi, and Sabrina) then share a hug in Tyler Perry's Sistas season 9 episode 3 just as Lisa arrives to give them an update, and their faces drop as the sound goes mute while Lisa speaks.The implications of episode 3 could affect Zac and Karen throughout Tyler Perry's Sistas season 9Tyler Perry's Sistas - Season 9, Ep. 3 - Having Faith (Image via BET)Following Lisa's revelation, Danni and Sabrina are left in the waiting room to process the information while Fatima goes to find Zac. She spots him going into a room and follows him, arriving just as he kicks a tray of medical equipment and falls to the floor in emotional anguish. While she manages to calm him down, he is unable to tell her what went wrong with Karen.Instead, he keeps saying "I need her to be alive" and blaming it on himself. Things only escalate when Dr. Cruise walks into the waiting room, where Danni launches into an angry confrontation with him, telling him to "watch his back for the rest of his life." Cruise leaves without saying a word as Dr. Vaughn and Andi walk in, with the doctor telling the sistas that they can go see their friend now if they want.The three women enter the room with Vaughn to see Karen, who wakes up the moment the group enters, and all four women look towards the doctor. He proceeds to tell Karen that while she gave birth to a healthy baby girl, the other twin is a stillborn as she passed away in the womb. It is then revealed that it is Zac's baby who passed away while Aaron's baby survived. However, both Karen and Zac do not deal with that news well and things become even worse for the former after she meets her now stillborn baby daughter and holds her in her arms for the last time.The women were present for that moment, with Karen commenting that she had her nose while Danni says she got Zac's facial features as well. The episode ends with both parents heartbroken, leaving their mental state up in the air after Tyler Perry's Sistas season 9 episode 3.Interested viewers can watch Tyler Perry's Sistas season 9 episode 3 on BET.