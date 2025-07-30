What time will Tyler Perry’s Sistas season 9 episode 3 release on BET? Release timings for all regions

Tyler Perry’s Sistas season 9 episode 3, titled Having Faith, will be released on BET at 9 pm ET on July 30, 2025. Created by Tyler Perry, the American drama series revolves around a group of single black women navigating their lives and the complexities of love, careers, and friendship. Episode 3 promises more drama as the series unfolds for this tight-knit group of friends.The drama has earned excellent reviews and maintained its dedicated audience due to its portrayal of modern relationships as well as friendship. Throughout its run, Sistas has become well known for its dramatic twists, and season 9 has been no different so far.Episode 2 focuses on Karen’s suffering and the issues she faces in the hospital. Tyler Perry's Sistas season 9 episode 3 will likely continue the storyline. Based on the first two episodes, viewers can anticipate heightened tension as the friends rally around Karen while confronting their own personal challenges.Disclaimer: This article might have spoilers for the upcoming episode. Reader's discretion advised.Tyler Perry’s Sistas season 9 episode 3 release time for all major regions revealedBET's Tyler Perry's Sistas at The Empire State Building photo opp (Image via Getty)The release time for Tyler Perry's Sistas season 9 episode 3 is consistent on BET networks worldwide, but the exact viewing time varies based on location. Here's when fans can tune in based on different time zones:RegionsRelease dateRelease TimeEastern Time (ET)July 30, 20259:00 PMCentral Time (CT)July 30, 20258:00 PMMountain Time (MT)July 30, 20257:00 PMPacific Time (PT)July 30, 20256:00 PMBritish Summer Time (BST)July 31, 20252:00 AMCentral European Time (CET)July 31, 20253:00 AMIndia Standard Time (IST)July 31, 20256:30 AMAustralian Eastern Standard Time (AEST)July 31, 202511:00 AMNew Zealand Standard Time (NZST)July 31, 20251:00 PMHow many episodes will there be in Tyler Perry’s Sistas season 9?Given that the previous eight seasons have each had 22 episodes, except for season 1, which had 25, Tyler Perry’s Sistas season 9 will likely follow the same pattern. So far, two episodes from season 9 have been released, with Tyler Perry’s Sistas season 9 episode 3 set to be the next one to premiere. Below are the titles and release dates for episodes 1 to 7 as per Rotten Tomatoes:Episode 1: No Time to Wait (aired July 16, 2025)Episode 2: Do No Harm (aired July 23, 2025)Episode 3: Having Faith (airs July 30, 2025)Episode 4: One Is the Loneliest Number (airs August 6, 2025)Episode 5: Heavy Is the Crown (airs August 13, 2025)Episode 6: New Normal (airs August 20, 2025)Episode 7: Cutting Ties (airs August 28, 2025)Tyler Perry's Sistas season 9 episode 2 recap The entirety of Tyler Perry's Sistas season 9 episode 2 focuses on Karen's pregnancy and the various issues she faces after walking into the hospital. Thanks to Fatima's persistence, Karen is finally admitted, but the episode centres on her deteriorating health condition.That is mainly because she struggles to get adequate medical care, as Dr Cruise, the head of obstetrics, dismisses her concerns. Frustrated by the lack of medical care their friend is getting, the Sistas look for another doctor and find Dr. Vaughn, a more sympathetic physician.He discovers that one of Karen's twins has likely died in the womb and wants to perform a C-section to save her life. He tells Dr Cruise about his findings, who refuses to do anything and instead threatens Dr Vaughn. Sabrina, who overhears the conversation between the two men, tells the Sistas, and they decide to take action.They help Karen file a complaint to change doctors. Dr. Vaughn becomes Karen's new doctor and schedules an emergency C-section. But before the procedure, Karen tells her friends to prioritise saving her babies over her life, and the episode ends with Karen losing consciousness.What to expect from Tyler Perry's Sistas season 9 episode 3 Following Karen's medical crisis and loss of consciousness in episode 2, Tyler Perry's Sistas season 9 episode 3 will likely focus on her medical challenges and how the Sistas deal with them. Karen's decision to prioritise the lives of her children over herself will likely be at the center of the episode as the doctors perform the emergency C-section.Furthermore, as per various reports, Andi investigates Dr Cruise and uncovers secrets that could have major implications on the future of the season. As it has done so far, Tyler Perry’s Sistas season 9 episode 3 will likely continue to explore the medical inequality as the Sistas’ faith in the healthcare system continues to diminish.Thus, as Tyler Perry’s Sistas season 9 episode 3 title suggests, the Sistas’ faith will likely be tested throughout the episode as they navigate an emotional crisis together,Viewers can watch Tyler Perry’s Sistas season 9 episode 3 on BET.