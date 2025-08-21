Tyler Perry’s Sistas season 9 episode 6 ending explained: Why does Zac go to visit Karen?

Tyler Perry’s Sistas season 9 episode 6, titled New Normal, premiered on August 21, 2025, on BET. It continued the story after the events of episode 5 with Karen walking away from her crying baby as her postpartum depression worsened. Meanwhile, the rest of the sistas faced their own challenges as they attempted to navigate their complex lives.Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers and details for Tyler Perry’s Sistas season 9 episode 6. Reader discretion is advised.Unlike the earlier episodes, which explored Karen and Zac’s grief and their own battles with their mental health, Tyler Perry’s Sistas season 9 episode 6 expanded its focus to include Andi's legal pursuit against Dr Cruise. She made some inroads in her investigation into Cruise’s medical negligence but was met with a big roadblock in the episode.Sabrina, on the other hand, embraced her new single status with Maurice acting as her guide. However, the major moment of the episode was Zac finding a ray of light and solace in an unexpected source after suffering repeated setbacks in season 9.It turned out to be a man at his gym who understood that Zac was having a hard time and offered him some advice, which he took. That was when he realized that he needed to talk to Karen and the episode ended with her opening the door to her apartment to see Zac standing there.Tyler Perry’s Sistas season 9 episode 6 showed Zac that there is a light at the end of the tunnelTyler Perry’s Sistas season 9 episode 6, New Normal (Image via BET)After spending most of the last two episodes drinking and grieving at home, Zac’s storyline took a significant turn in Tyler Perry’s Sistas season 9 episode 6. He decided to go to the gym to deal with his anguish, also figuring that it would get him outside the house. However, even as he pushed his limits while exercising, it did not help put his mind at ease and somebody else noticed it as well.While exercising near him, a man named Keyes realized that Zac seemed to have a lot going on in his mind and offered to lend him an ear for his troubles. However, Zac refused at first. Nevertheless, he eventually relented and the older man listened to Zac’s problems. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhen Keyes related to Zac’s problems, the latter took issue with it until the older man told him about how he had lost his three year old child to cancer. Zac’s expression changed as Keyes continued to tell him that after that the hits just kept on coming, with his wife losing her job, another family member getting sick, and a few other issues.Zac asked the older man for advice and he told him that the only things that had helped him was patience, prayers, and being mindful. Keyes also advised Zac to take it one day at a time and gave Zac his number to call him if he ever wanted to talk to someone.Zac decided to take up on his advice and went to meet Karen, with the episode ending as she saw Zac standing at the door.Andi hits a big roadblock in her case of medical negligence against Dr CruiseTyler Perry’s Sistas season 9 episode 6, New Normal (Image via BET)In Tyler Perry’s Sistas season 9 episode 6, Andi continued her legal investigation into Dr Cruise, but she soon encountered a serious roadblock. She found more evidence that Cruise had been negligent in doing his job against women of color, including a recent incident that involved Andi’s former law school classmate.That essentially convinced Andi that Cruise had been practising bad medicine for most of his career. Not only that, she realized that he only did that against people of color, as witnessed by the list of complaints and cases she found. Her boss Bradley entered her office as she was going through her files and Andi realized that it was the perfect moment to inform him about the case.While he initially seemed curious, his face and demeanor changed when he realized that the man Andi was going after was Brett Cruise. He immediately told her that Cruise was his golfing buddy, and despite her insistence that the doctor had been negligent against several women of colour, Bradley refused to accept the news.That enraged Andi and she told her boss that his friend was a racist and then showed him the pile of case files she had uncovered during her investigation. However, even that did not seem to move her boss as he simply brushed aside the accusation of racism, claiming that his friend had never shown to be that kind of person.He eventually told her that he wanted some concrete evidence against Cruise if she wanted to pursue a case against the doctor.Sabrina embraces her new single-life wholeheartedly with Maurice helping guide herTyler Perry’s Sistas season 9 episode 6, New Normal (Image via BET)After catching her now ex-boyfriend, Rich, cheating on her with Penelope, Sabrina ended the relationship and in Tyler Perry’s Sistas season 9 episode 6, she decided to embrace her newly single status. Then, she decided to start causally dating with Maurice acting as her guide. His lessons included the rules of single life, how to navigate dating apps, and how to approach no-strings-attached relationships.Things took a comedic turn as Paige entered the office while Maurice was teaching her and decided to join in on the fun. She turned out to be a wealth of information for Sabrina with even Maurice impressed by their fellow co-worker. After that, Maurice turned up at Sabrina’s apartment with new clothes for her in order for her to fully embrace her new step into single-life.Interested viewers can watch Tyler Perry’s Sistas season 9 episode 6 on BET.