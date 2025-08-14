Tyler Perry’s Sistas season 9 episode 6 release date and time, what’s next, and everything you need to know

Tyler Perry’s Sistas season 9 episode 6 will premiere on August 20, 2025, at 9 pm ET on BET. Episode 5 delved further into Karen and Zac’s emotional struggles as they grappled with grief and guilt following the loss of one of their twins. Despite Aaron's attempts to comfort her, Karen made the heartbreaking confession that she does not believe she's meant to be a mother.Zac, on the other hand, continued his own difficult grieving process, turning to alcohol and isolation until Danni visited. Together, they managed to use each other as a sounding board and deal with their own issues, with Danni worried about the future of her relationship after Tony quit his job.Simultaneously, Sabrina confronted Rich and Penelope in her office, resulting in a heated argument. Meanwhile, Andi dug up more dirt on Dr Cruise and set the stage for a potential lawsuit against both the hospital and the doctor. Not only that, she also had a few setbacks, with the events of the season 8 finale still affecting her.The episode continued the season's exploration of grief, relationship challenges, and the different ways people cope with life-altering events.When does Tyler Perry’s Sistas season 9 episode 6 come out? Release time for all major time zonesTyler Perry’s Sistas season 9 episode 5, Heavy is the Crown (Image via BET)Tyler Perry's Sistas season 9 episode 6, titled &quot;New Normal,&quot; premieres August 20, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET on BET. It follows the dramatic developments between Karen, Zac, and the rest of the friend group. Here's when you can watch the new episode across major time zones:RegionsRelease dateRelease TimePacific TimeAugust 196 pm PTCentral TimeAugust 198 pm CTMountain TimeAugust 197 pm MTGreenwich Mean TimeAugust 202 am GMTBritish Summer TimeAugust 202 am BSTIndia Standard TimeAugust 206:30 am ISTAustralian Eastern Standard TimeAugust 2011 am AESTHow many episodes are left in Tyler Perry’s Sistas season 9?Following the August 14 premiere of &quot;Heavy is the Crown,&quot; Tyler Perry’s Sistas season 9 has approximately 17 episodes remaining in its run. That’s because while season 1 of the series had 25 episodes, every subsequent season has maintained a consistent 22-episode format.Thus, it’s likely that season 9 will follow that format, and here is the schedule for the next few episodes:Episode 6: &quot;New Normal&quot; - August 20, 2025Episode 7: &quot;Cutting Ties&quot; - August 27, 2025Episode 8: TBA - September 3, 2025Episode 9: TBA - September 10, 2025A brief recap of Tyler Perry’s Sistas season 9 episode 5Tyler Perry’s Sistas season 9 episode 5, Heavy is the Crown (Image via BET)Tyler Perry’s Sistas season 9 episode 5 centers on characters processing emotional trauma while various characters battle their own relationship challenges. Karen’s depression deepens in the episode as she confesses to Aaron that she doesn’t think she deserves to be a mother. Despite his reassurance, Karen reaches a breaking point when left alone with the baby.She breaks down and struggles even to come close to her daughter Faith, eventually walking away and closing the door on the crying baby. Meanwhile, this season shows Zac battling his own grief with alcohol and neglecting his health.Tyler Perry’s Sistas season 9 episode 5, Heavy is the Crown (Image via BET)However, Danni’s visit sees the two share a meaningful conversation, and she encourages him to support Fatima during her pregnancy while acknowledging his anger about his loss. Not only that, she also opens up about her frustrations within her relationship after her boyfriend Tony decides to quit his job.While Danni outwardly supports his decision, privately she admits to being worried that she'll end up financially supporting him. At the same time, Sabrina is ambushed by Rich and Penelope in her office, and after arguing with the two, she kicks them out of her office.What to expect from Tyler Perry’s Sistas season 9 episode 6? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAfter the emotional events of episode 5, Tyler Perry's Sistas season 9 episode 6 will likely explore how the sistas and the other characters deal with and adapt to their new normal. Karen’s battle through her post-partum depression with Aaron and Lisa, likely implementing more direct interventions to help her.The episode may reveal whether Karen can begin taking steps toward healing or if her condition worsens. Danni and Sabrina will likely deal with their relationship, with the former questioning her partner’s decision to quit his job and adopt a carefree attitude despite facing an uphill battle for finances.The episode will also likely focus on Sabrina dealing with the aftermath of her argument with Rich and Penelope, with episode 6 preview showing Maurice consoling and encouraging her to embrace her new single life.Interested viewers can watch Tyler Perry’s Sistas season 9 episode 5 on BET.