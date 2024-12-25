“Very sore, very bruised”: When Jefferson White opened up about the permanent scars he got while filming Yellowstone

Jefferson White stars as Jimmy Hurdstram in Yellowstone, a troubled cowboy who finds redemption and purpose on the ranch. In the podcast Whiskey Riff Raff on November 13, 2022, White shared the challenges he faced portraying Jimmy.

About the bruises he got during the filming, he laughingly explains his injury situation in an interview with ET’s Cassie DiLaura:

“Knock on wood I’ve been very lucky… I’ve got some permanent scars, a little bit TMI, on the inside of my butt cheeks… there’s a kind of Rorschach ink blot of scars that will probably never heal. Other than that I’ve been very lucky. Very sore, very bruised, very beaten up but very lucky.”

Trending

Available to stream on Paramount Plus, Yellowstone is a neo-Western drama made by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson.

Jefferson talks about the permanent scars he got during Yellowstone

Expand Tweet

The way Yellowstone was filmed was reportedly not at all easy. Taylor Sheridan, who created the show, put a lot of emphasis on realism and required actors to live the cowboy life.

White spent a lot of time in the saddle and doing real ranching tasks to get hold of Jimmy's character. To put it clearly, as he described in the podcast, Jefferson White’s portrayal of Jimmy Hurdstram required him to embrace the cowboy life—a challenge for someone with no prior horse-riding experience.

White’s character evolves from a meth-cooking troublemaker to a dedicated ranch hand. Similarly, White spent countless hours learning to ride, which resulted in saddle sores and a painful learning curve.

He humorously compared the scars to a Rorschach inkblot, highlighting the physically grueling nature of filming.

“It’s an evocative image… it is kind of a Y-shape, kind of a permanent, Y,” he said.

Despite the discomfort, White expressed gratitude for the experience, acknowledging that the authenticity Taylor Sheridan demanded made Yellowstone more compelling. These scars, while symbolic of the hardship, also served as a badge of honor for the actor.

Authenticity in filming

Since Taylor Sheridan was committed to realism, the cast had few rehearsals and were able to fully immerse themselves in the show.

White came in with the least experience riding horses and was immediately put through a lot of hard training. He was hurt and bruised from hours in the saddle, but this honest way of acting gave him more depth.

Jimmy's growth on screen was similar to White's journey, according to him. At first, they both had problems and setbacks, but in the end, they got stronger. White saw his scars and bruises as proof of how he had changed as an actor and as a cowboy.

Read more: Everything to know about Yellowstone spinoffs: 1883, 1923, and more

Jimmy's role in Yellowstone

Expand Tweet

White’s time in Yellowstone was transformative. Like his character Jimmy, he faced an uphill battle mastering cowboy skills. In the series, Jimmy Hurdstram, portrayed as a troubled young man with a criminal past, began his journey in Yellowstone when his grandfather, Dirk Hurdstram, sought John Dutton’s help to steer Jimmy onto a better path.

Dutton agreed under strict terms, and Rip Wheeler gave Jimmy an ultimatum: work at the ranch or face legal consequences. Branded with the ranch’s mark, Jimmy struggled to adapt to the physically demanding work but gradually found his footing.

Jimmy discovered a passion for rodeo, particularly bareback bronc riding, but his enthusiasm led to severe injuries. After breaking a promise to John Dutton by riding again, Jimmy suffered further injuries, resulting in a falling-out.

To redeem himself, he was sent to the 6666 Ranch in Texas, where he developed his cowboy skills and matured. At the 6666 Ranch, he found love with Emily. Choosing a stable future, Jimmy returned briefly to Yellowstone before settling at the 6666 Ranch with Emily, completing his transformation.

Read more: How to watch Yellowstone show in order: Chronological watch guide

Further insights from White

White also shared his thoughts on the upcoming 'Four Sixes' spinoff. He described filming at the legendary ranch as “a real eye-opener” and expressed gratitude for the opportunity. He said, during the same Whiskey Riff Raff podcast appearance,

"After spending four years on the Yellowstone which is a fictional ranch, it was a real eye-opener to go down to the Sixes which is a real life, incredible, sort of goliath, cattle ranch."

Jefferson White’s career

Expand Tweet

Guest roles on hit TV shows like The Americans and How to Get Away with Murder got Jefferson White his start in the business. He got noticed for his role as Jimmy in Yellowstone and was nominated for a Screen Actors Guild award. White has also been in movies like Eileen and Civil War. In 2022, he joined NBC's Chicago P.D. for its tenth season.

Born and raised in Mount Vernon, Iowa, White went on to graduate from Iowa State University in 2012 in performing arts. He is also married to Casey Wortmann, an actress.

Read more: 15 best characters in Yellowstone, ranked by likeability

Yellowstone is available to stream on Paramount Plus.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback