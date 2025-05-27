Was José Griñán married? Personal life explored as beloved Houston News Anchor passes away at 72 

Former FOX News anchor José Griñán passed away at the age of 72, as reported by the network on May 26, 2025. The beloved Houston anchor spent 30 years at the television station, leaving an "indelible mark on the city and its broadcasting landscape."

The late newscaster is survived by his wife, Kathyrn Griffin Townsend Griñán and five children. According to the blog A-WOW IGLI (International Girls Leadership Initiative), Kathryn aka Kathy turned her life around in 2003 after a prison sentence. After graudating from Harris County's STAR Drug Court Program, Kathy celebrated 11 years of sobriety in 2014.

She married José Griñán four years into her sobriety, per Houston Chronicle. At the time, José had two daughters and Kathy had three, so the they amalgamated their families. The couple also became grandparents to three grandchildren.

Kathy Griñán works as a recovery coach. She is the founder of a re-entry program in the Harris County Sheriff's Office called 'We've Been There Done That.' The program rehabiliates women engaged in human trafficking and prostitution. Additionally, Kathy is also the program coordinator for 'Our Roadway to Freedom' in the Henley Unit and the Texas Department of Correction’s Plane State Jail.

A glimpse into José Griñán's career trajectory as tributes pour in following news anchor's demise

As per José Griñán's biography on History Makers, the late newscaster was born in Tampa, Flordia, on July 24, 1952. His mother was Cuban-American and his father was native Cuban. The former FOX News reporter studied speech and theater at the University of South Florida and followed his interest of filming thereafter.

José produced documentaries for the U.S. Army, after which he bagged his first gig as an achor in 1975 in El Paso, Texas. Over the years, he worked at Florida’s WCKT-TV, Satellite News Channel, as a correspondant at Crime Watch Tonight, and as a correspondant for CNN before landing a position at FOX News.

A glimpse of José's retirement party, featuring Kathyrn Griffin and John Whitmire, Mayor for City of Houston (Image via Instagram/@johnwhitmire1)

José joined FOX News in 1993, becoming the first male anchor at the television station's morning show. He was one of the first reporters to cover the scene during Branch Davidian siege in Waco in the early '90s.

In addition to his impressive career trajectory, José Griñán actively contributed to organizations such as Special Olympics, National Kidney Foundation, and the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Moreover, José was a board member of Keep Houston Beautiful, Houston Road Commision, and the Dive Pirate Foundation.

Paying their tribute to the late news anchor's legacy, FOX 26 mentioned:

"José’s legacy is not only defined by his impressive résumé but by the countless anchors, reporters, and viewers whose lives he touched. He shared the news desk with more than 30 anchors and dozens of reporters, serving as a mentor, friend, and inspiration to many in the industry."

Additionally, news and medical reporter for FOX 26 Houston, Melissa Wilson, shared a photo with José and wrote:

"RIP José Griñan. I'll always remember our amazing times & laughing until we were sick. Until we meet again one day... 🙏 love you forever. 💔"

José Griñán retired from FOX in 2023. At the time, his wife Kathy organized a “Roast, Toast & Boast Retirement Party” for him which was emceed by José's co-workers Isiah Carey, Nate Griffin and Melissa Wilson.

