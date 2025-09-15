"was nothing about 3 years ago"- Adolescence star Owen Cooper gives a heartfelt speech after historic win at 2025 Emmy Awards

Owen Cooper has achieved a special feat by winning in the category of Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie at the 2025 Primetime Emmy Awards. Making it historic is the fact that he is now the youngest male winner at the awards at the age of 15.

Ad

The actor bagged the prize for playing the role of Jamie Miller in Netflix's mini-series, Adolescence (2025). Taking the award at the event on September 14, 2025, the young actor delivered a heartfelt speech about his victory.

Talking about his journey, he shared that there is nothing that cannot be achieved if focus and determination are put into it. Reflecting on his past, Owen Cooper stated in his speech:

"I was nothing about three years ago and I’m here now. So, I think if you're listening, you're focusing, and you just step out of your comfort zone a little bit. Who cares if you get embarrassed? Anything can be possible.”

Ad

Trending

Owen Cooper shares his journey and expresses gratitude in his speech at the 2025 Emmy Awards

Owen Cooper giving a speech at the 2025 Emmy Awards (Image via YouTube/@televisionacad)

Owen Cooper's fresh start in the industry wins him big at the 2025 Emmy Awards. The actor featured in Netflix's hit series, Adolescence, as the lead character, Jamie. Contesting against several prominent actors in the category, Cooper's first win became one of the highlights of this year's award ceremony.

Ad

After receiving the award, Owen Cooper took to the stage to share his speech for the achievement. Sharing how it was an unbelievable feat for him, the actor shared:

"Honestly, when I started these drama classes a couple years back, I didn’t expect to be in the United States, never mind here..."

Adding to it, he shared how ditching the comfort zone and taking a focused approach makes anything happen. He continued and said:

Ad

"...but I think tonight proves that if you listen and you focus and you step out of your comfort zone, you can achieve anything in life."

Owen Cooper went on to extend gratitude to his family, Netflix, and his close ones. Talking about the cast and crew of Adolescence, he stated:

"But, it may have my name on this award, but it really belongs to the people behind the camera, and Stephen (Graham) and all the cast."

Ad

While Owen Cooper took the award, other actors nominated in the category included Javier Bardem for Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story, Bill Camp for Presumed Innocent, Rob Delaney for Dying for S*x, Peter Sarsgaard for Presumed Innocent, and Ashley Walters for Adolescence.

As mentioned by The Guardian, the record for the youngest winner at the Emmys is held by Roxana Zal (won at the age of 14) for her role in Something About Amelia (1984).

Ad

About Owen Cooper's role in Adolescence

Owen Cooper wins for his role in Adolescence at the 2025 Emmy Awards (Image via YouTube/@televisionacad)

Owen Cooper's character, Jamie Miller, in Adolescence, became a significant part of the discussion among the global audience. In the series, Jamie gets arrested for suspicion of being behind the murder of his female classmate, Katie Leonard. Themes of toxic online cultures and misogyny become central to Cooper's role in the show.

Ad

As the story progresses, the complexity of Owen Cooper's character and his problematic perceptions of women surface. While his thoughts and actions unravel, Jamie's family is left wondering how things turned out to be this way.

The synopsis of the series reads as follows:

"When a 13-year-old is accused of the murder of a classmate, his family, therapist and the detective in charge are all left asking: what really happened?"

Ad

Along with Cooper's achievement at the Emmy Awards, the show won several accolades at the event. Stephen Graham, Erin Doherty, Philip Barantini, and Jack Thorne also won in different categories. The show also won the award for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series. The elaborate list of awards makes the hit Netflix show one of the big winners at this year's Emmy Awards.

Also read: From Stephen Graham to Owen Cooper, here are all the wins that Adolescence achieved at the 2025 Emmy Awards

Ad

Watch Adolescence on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Eeshna Dashottar Journalism graduate passionate about entertainment and Hollywood world Know More