"& we’re off..." — Rosario Dawson teases that a new season of Ahsoka is in production

Ahsoka, the Disney+ sci-fi series, has begun filming for its second season. This update comes more than one year after Lucasfilm's confirmation that showrunner Dave Filoni started developing the new season in January 2024. Ahsoka is a part of the Star Wars franchise and a spin-off of The Mandalorian, taking place in the same timeframe as the Pedro Pascal-led show.
On April 28, 2025, the series lead, Rosario Dawson, who stars as Ahsoka Tano, the Togruta former Jedi apprentice of Anakin Skywalker, confirmed that the filming of the second season had commenced by sharing a post on her Instagram handle.
Fans were overwhelmed with the news and expressed their excitement in the comment section.
One comment in particular caught everyone's attention. It came from actress Diana Lee Inosanto, who portrayed Morgan Elsbeth, one of the last remaining Nightsister witches of Dathomir.
Fans also spammed the actress's comment section, expressing their excitement over the filming of the new season.
The official account of Disney+ also posted a positive remark in the comments section.
All we know about Ahsoka season 2
Rosario Dawson recently confirmed at the Ahsoka panel at Comic Con Liverpool on May 4, 2025, that the first week of filming has been completed. The actress was happy about the reunion with the cast and expressed the same.
Ray Stevenson, who starred as Baylan Skoll, tragically passed away a few months before the premiere of the first season in 2023.
After consulting with Ray's family, creator Dave Filoni confirmed he would be replaced by actor Rory McCann for the upcoming season.
Hayden Christensen, who stars as Anakin Skywalker, will return for the second season along with Eman Esfandi, who is set to reprise his role of Ezra Bridger.
The series is expected to be released later in 2026 to avoid any conflict with The Mandalorian and Grogu, which is scheduled to be released on May 22, 2026.
A recap of Ahsoka season 1
The sci-fi series follows the former Jedi Ahsoka Tano, who was investigating the return of General Admiral Thrawn. Thrawan was a brilliant Imperial tactician who had mysteriously disappeared.
Ahsoka embarks on an adventurous journey along with Sabrina Wren to find the general using an ancient star map.
They encounter many obstacles on their mission, including dark force users Baylon Skoll and Shin Hati, the Nightsisters of Dothmir, and the mythical world known as Between Worlds.
The season ended with General Thrawn returning to the main galaxy, setting the stage for future conflicts. The lost Ezra Bridger manages to escape with him as well, while the duo remains stranded on Peridea.
As per IMDb, the series has received a positive approval rating of 7.5/10 based on over 130,000 reviews so far. The first season contains eight episodes, and each episode has an approximate runtime of 54 minutes.
It is available on the Disney+ app for the audience.
Stay tuned with us for further Star Wars-related updates.